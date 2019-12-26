The Susan B. Anthony Project and LOVE|ART|PLAY Present THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES

The Susan B. Anthony Project, in conjunction with LOVE|ART|PLAY, will present Eve Ensler's THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES on Saturday, February 15 at 7:00 pm in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre as a special fundraiser.

An Obie Award-winning whirlwind tour of a forbidden zone, THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices, including a six-year-old girl, a septuagenarian New Yorker, a vagina workshop participant, a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter, a Bosnian survivor of rape, and a feminist happy to have found a man who "liked to look at it."



Susan B. Anthony Project works to promote the autonomy of women and the safety of all victims of domestic abuse/sexual assault in northwest Connecticut as well as to promote community action toward ending domestic violence and sexual abuse. Their clients are women, men, and children who are representative of diverse multicultural and socioeconomic backgrounds. The agency provides confidential and free services including a 24-hour crisis line, 1:1 peer counseling, emergency shelter, support groups and advocacy for victims. Transitional housing offers extended services to previously sheltered families creating a place to live without abuse while helping to achieve autonomy and work toward long-term goals. Community Education programs are offered to school students in grades K-12 and beyond and to children in summer camp. Through presentations in schools, to civic groups, healthcare, police and other professionals, the agency seeks to build understanding of the scope of abuse and its impact/costs to individual women, children and society. www.sbaproject.org, 24-hour Crisis Line: 860-482-7133

LOVE|ART|PLAY is a nonprofit arts organization whose purpose it is to raise funds through art programs, workshops, and performances, in order to support and provide for women, children and men of all ages in need of health, safety, educational and creative services and opportunities. LOVE|ART|PLAY fosters original artistic projects with professionals of all disciplines and encourages artists to step out of their safety zones and to work collaboratively whenever possible. LOVE|ART|PLAY wishes to encourage and nurture native talents within our communities and instill the experience of the arts into daily life, and believes that the arts enlighten, enrich and inspire a more positive humanity. www.love-art-play.com.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





