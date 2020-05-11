The Shubert Theatre Presents NEXT STOP NEW HAVEN: AT HOME Virtual Fundraiser

The Shubert Theatre's stage may be dark right now, but that is not stopping the legendary venue from continuing to the share the Shubert Magic with patrons. In true theatre tradition, the "Show Must Go On" and for now, that means ON-LINE! Since the Shubert can't bring patrons to the theatre, the venue's management will bring the Shubert to patron's homes with NEXT STOP NEW HAVEN: AT HOME, a one-night-only event on Monday, May 18 at 7:30pm. Tickets are now available at shubert.com.

This special fund-raising event's program will include:

· A curated party box (which serves up to two people, 21+) with food and signature cocktail from New Haven restaurant partners, including Claire's Corner Copia, Chabaso, Doughlicious, Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill, OLMO and Ordinary.

· The 75-minute program will include a cocktail making class with Tim from Ordinary and a cheese-board making class with Jason from OLMO (supplies included!)

· Musical entertainment, Broadway trivia, live auction and a sneak peek at the Shubert's 2020-2021 season.

The Shubert will contact all ticket holders to coordinate curbside pick-up of the party boxes the afternoon of Monday, May 18 at the theatre.

The goal of the event is to raise critical funds to benefit not only for the Shubert Theatre, but to help provide support to participating New Haven restaurant partners during this unprecedented time. And, in acknowledgement of all the dedicated frontline workers, a portion of the event's proceeds will benefit Frontline Foods New Haven which provides food and services to frontline teams at Yale New Haven Hospital and the VA Hospital.

Since the Shubert re-opened in the early 1980s, its success has been closely tied to the restaurants in downtown New Haven. Over the years, strong partnerships between the theatre and area businesses have created a strong synergy that has resulted in a thriving downtown New Haven. The Shubert's Executive Director, John Fisher, commented, "As we look forward to New Haven's recovery, it is vital that we continue to work creatively and cooperatively with our neighbors to ensure that our local restaurants and businesses will continue to be part of the fabric that makes New Haven the cultural capital of Connecticut."





