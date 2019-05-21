The Sherman Playhouse Announces Auditions For CABARET

The Sherman Playhouse will be auditioning for the musical, Cabaret July 15 and 16 6:30-9:00 pm at The Sherman Playhouse stage, Rt 37 Sherman CT. The play will be directed by Brad Blake and music direction will be provided by Charles Smith. Auditions will be on a first come first serve basis. No appointment necessary. Pics and resumes encouraged. Below are the specific stipulations provided by the director:

Preparing for the musical audition:

An accompanist will be provided.

All auditionees must sing with piano accompaniment. No a cappella and no recorded tracks will be permitted.

No charts or fake books, no notes on napkins, no music on phones or tablets. Music selection of 32 bars should be clearly marked. Music should be in a binder or on no more than two loose separate sheets across (no stapled music.) so that it's possible to set it on a standard music stand. If it's in a book, it needs to stay open when on a music stand.

Auditionees are asked to prepare 32 bars of both an up-tempo and a ballad in the style of this musical. You may only be asked to sing one prepared song, but it is good standard practice to have a second selection prepared. We prefer that you do NOT sing selections from the score of CABARET as your initial audition pieces. However, if we desire, we may ask you to sing from the show, so familiarity with the score can be helpful. (We will have the score available at auditions).

Audition clothing:

Ladies should wear skirts or dresses and be in heels. Hair off the face.

Gentlemen should be wearing slacks, buttoned shirts and tied shoes. No shorts, t-shirts, flip-flops or sneakers.

If you will be required to learn a dance combination, you should be prepared with a change of shoes and/or clothing suitable for dancing.

Dance audition:

Actors auditioning for the roles of Emcee, Sally Bowles and the Kit Kat boys and girls will be asked to learn a dance combination. No extensive dance training is necessary for this show but rather a good sense of movement and style.

Readings:

Readings from the script will be available at the auditions. Readings will be assigned at the discretion of the director and not everyone will be asked to read.

More information please contact Artistic Director Robin Frome at frome@snet.net





