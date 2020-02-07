The Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen THE COLOR PURPLE

Academy Award® winner Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover and Oprah Winfrey star in director Steven Spielberg's adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Color Purple in this 35th Anniversary Big Screen event at The Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday, February 23rd at 5pm, part of Cohen and Wolf P.C. Movie Series. In honor of Black History Month, this classic film returns to cinemas and includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

From 1909 to 1949, Celie, a Southern Black woman, gradually gains self-respect as she strives to educate herself and to find love-despite an abusive spouse and a society biased against her race and her sex.

This 1985 film adaptation directed by Stephen Spielberg, with a screenplay by Menno Meyjes, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker was a departure from the block-buster summer films for which Spielberg had become famous. Nevertheless, it was a box office success claiming $142 million from an $18 million budget. It was nominated for eleven Academy Awards, including best picture, without winning any. But, the film was celebrated elsewhere with Goldberg winning a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Celie and Speilberg winning a Directors' Guild Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement.

For tickets ($12.50) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





