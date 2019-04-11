The Ridgefield Playhouse Presents 1940s Musical Review IN THE MOOD Along with Work by Lisa Kuller

Ridgefield fiber artist, and owner of Zenweave, Lisa Kuller will exhibit her wares prior to the 1940s musical review, In The Mood, at The Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday, April 28 at 4pm, part of Ridgefield Magazine's Broadway & Cabaret Series and Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine & Jazz Series, sponsored by Arthur Murray Dance Centers of Danbury, and partially underwritten by Westy Self Storage. Enjoy a free wine tasting by Pera Wines and Lisa's inspired artworks in the lobby at 3:15pm and then become transported back to the 1940s by The String Of Pearls Orchestra and In The Mood singers and dancers.

Lisa Kuller owns and operates ZENWEAVE, a studio in a renovated 1880's cider mill in Ridgefield, CT. There she takes locally sourced animal fleece and dyes, spins, felts and weaves them into wearable art, home goods and wall hangings. She loves to create things of beauty using natural materials, so her work often includes driftwood, river rocks, plant dyes and other found materials. She has exhibited at Bodhi Tree Gallery in Litchfield, CT, and currently at The Market at Union Hall in North Salem, NY. Trained as a clinical social worker, Lisa uses her 25 years of experience as a psychotherapist as she teaches fiber art to individuals and small groups using a creative, process oriented approach that supports personal growth and mindfulness. The rhythmic, repetitive nature of knitting, weaving and spinning, offers soothing and relaxation, has lasting benefit in reducing anxiety and increases overall feelings of wellbeing. Because of this, in her psychotherapy practice, she offers the option of a creative fiber art component as an adjunct to traditional talk therapy. Throughout her life the creative process, making art, has provided her with joy and comfort. Her wish is through teaching, exhibiting and sharing her artwork, others will also get pleasure and benefit.

In The Mood aspires to promote the memory of this most significant time in American history and continues to inspire audiences of all generations. This big retro event will hold you enthralled with its singers, dancers and period costumes, fine orchestral arrangements, vocalists delivering songs from the 30s and 40s, choreographed dance routines and shear American pizzazz! Choreographed by Broadway veteran Alex Sanchez, these singers and dancers shine in a musically jam-packed performance. Treasures such as "Swingin' on a Star", "Tuxedo Junction", "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy", "Sing Sing Sing", "Chattanooga Choo Choo", and "Take the A Train" are just a small part of a swinging show. Many of the music arrangements for the show were written by Hollywood arranger Vic Schoen (1916-2000). During his illustrious career, Vic furnished music for some of the most successful personalities in Hollywood, such as Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, Danny Kaye, Ella Fitzgerald, Rosemary Clooney, the Andrews Sisters and countless others.

For tickets ($49.50) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories