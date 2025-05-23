The Legacy Theatre Invites Public to a Free Mainstage Performance as Part of CT Open House Day 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Legacy Theatre will partner with the State of Connecticut for CT Open House Day on Saturday, June 14th, by offering free admission for the 2:00pm performance of their Mainstage production of Long Days.

Legacy Executive Artistic Director, Keely Baisden Knudsen said: “CT Open House Day 2025 provides The Legacy Theatre with a unique opportunity to give back to the community and at the same time expand accessibility to our theatre for some who may not typically be able to attend. After this special performance there will be a talk-back by Eugene O'Neill Scholar, Robert Dowling.”

According to CT.Gov, Connecticut's Official State Website, “The purpose of this event is to inspire Connecticut residents to learn about all the experiences in their own backyard, anticipating that this will convert them into ambassadors who will recommend these experiences to other visitors.”

A comedy, Long Days at Legacy is a World Premier event. Gabe McKinley, the playwright, commented: “I started this play by simply wondering if one could write a comedy that takes place during the greatest American drama, Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey into Night. Perhaps foolishly, I gave it a shot. What began as a thought experiment grew into a love letter to actors, the theater in all its forms and, of course, the eternally complicated Mr. O'Neill. I hope everyone enjoys the show as much as I enjoyed writing it.”

The complimentary tickets are available for the Saturday, June 14, 2025, 2:00pm performance only, while supplies last, at www.LegacyTheatreCT.org. Limit 2 per person. Tickets are available for purchase for all other performances at LegacyTheatreCT.org or by calling the Box Office 203-315-1901. Long Days runs from June 12 through June 29.

The Legacy Theatre is conveniently located just 4 minutes off Exit 56, I-95, at 128 Thimble Islands Road, in the Stony Creek Village of Branford, CT, steps from the Long Island Sound and a beautiful view out to The Thimble Islands.

The Legacy Theatre, a fully accessible professional theatre company and training center, is a cultural hub along the Connecticut shoreline, uniting audiences through timeless classical works and fresh contemporary theatre. Legacy is dedicated to being a dynamic incubator of emerging new works, nurturing the next generation of visionary theatre-makers and inspiring a lifelong love for the arts in audiences of all ages. The theatre, fully renovated prior to its opening in 2021, is housed in the former Stony Creek Puppet Theatre, a building with a century of rich history that includes performances by Orson Welles, and in 2024, a musical directed by Julie Andrews.

