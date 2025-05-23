 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Legacy Theatre Invites Public to a Free Mainstage Performance as Part of CT Open House Day 2025

Taking place on Saturday, June 14th.

By: May. 23, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Legacy Theatre will partner with the State of Connecticut for CT Open House Day on Saturday, June 14th, by offering free admission for the 2:00pm performance of their Mainstage production of Long Days. 

Legacy Executive Artistic Director, Keely Baisden Knudsen said: “CT Open House Day 2025 provides The  Legacy Theatre with a unique opportunity to give back to the community and at the same time expand  accessibility to our theatre for some who may not typically be able to attend. After this special performance there will be a talk-back by Eugene O'Neill Scholar, Robert Dowling.” 

According to CT.Gov, Connecticut's Official State Website, “The purpose of this event is to inspire  Connecticut residents to learn about all the experiences in their own backyard, anticipating that this will  convert them into ambassadors who will recommend these experiences to other visitors.” 

A comedy, Long Days at Legacy is a World Premier event. Gabe McKinley, the playwright, commented: “I  started this play by simply wondering if one could write a comedy that takes place during the greatest  American drama, Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey into Night. Perhaps foolishly, I gave it a shot. What  began as a thought experiment grew into a love letter to actors, the theater in all its forms and, of course, the  eternally complicated Mr. O'Neill. I hope everyone enjoys the show as much as I enjoyed writing it.” 

The complimentary tickets are available for the Saturday, June 14, 2025, 2:00pm performance only, while  supplies last, at www.LegacyTheatreCT.org. Limit 2 per person. Tickets are available for purchase for all  other performances at LegacyTheatreCT.org or by calling the Box Office 203-315-1901. Long Days runs  from June 12 through June 29. 

The Legacy Theatre is conveniently located just 4 minutes off Exit 56, I-95, at 128 Thimble Islands Road, in  the Stony Creek Village of Branford, CT, steps from the Long Island Sound and a beautiful view out to The  Thimble Islands. 

The Legacy Theatre, a fully accessible professional theatre company and training center, is a cultural hub  along the Connecticut shoreline, uniting audiences through timeless classical works and fresh contemporary  theatre. Legacy is dedicated to being a dynamic incubator of emerging new works, nurturing the next  generation of visionary theatre-makers and inspiring a lifelong love for the arts in audiences of all ages. The  theatre, fully renovated prior to its opening in 2021, is housed in the former Stony Creek Puppet Theatre, a  building with a century of rich history that includes performances by Orson Welles, and in 2024, a musical  directed by Julie Andrews



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Live Standings

Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 13%
Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 9%
Christopher Sieber - Death Becomes Her - 5%
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Videos