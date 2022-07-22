The High Kings Come to The Ridgefield Playhouse, July 30

Irish Eyes will be smiling when The High Kings perform Traditional Irish Music at The Ridgefield Playhouse on July 30.





Multiplatinum-selling Irish folk band The High Kings will bring a lively mix of traditional Irish music to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, July 20, 2022 at 8pm, part of the HamletHub World Music Series! The show is sponsored by Celtic Aer Gift Shop, all ticket holders can enjoy their pop-up shop in the lobby before the beginning at 7pm. The High Kings self-titled debut album reached No. 2 on the Billboard world music chart. Their newest album, "Home from Home," was released in 2021. The High Kings are one of Ireland's most famous pop folk groups and have quickly become a favorite throughout the United States and across Europe, touring the countries annually. When they make their debut at The Ridgefield Playhouse, also part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car, they will bring their contemporary adaptation of traditional Irish music, Celtic music, and original compositions to the stage.

With consistently sold out shows at each venue and country they visit, be sure to reserve your tickets now to enjoy a concert to remember at The Ridgefield Playhouse! Media sponsor for the event is 90.7fm WFUV.



Considered the Irish Folk Band of the 21st Century, the group consists of members Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and Paul O' Brien. Between the four men, the group plays thirteen instruments, including traditional Irish instruments such as the bodhran drum.

The High Kings have released nine albums and accumulated a dedicated fan base in Ireland and the United States. Their self-titled debut album reached #2 on the World Billboard Music Chart. In 2021, they released their brand-new 11 track album, Home from Home, which features classic folk songs from around the world at some of the favorite places The High Kings have toured.

Bringing a new sound to traditional Irish Classics, while still holding Irish history and style in their voices, The High Kings have had many high points in their career including headlining for the Lord Mayor of London's St. Patrick's Day Concert, performing at the U.S. Pentagon in 2015 alongside the U.S. Marine Corps Band, performing for President Obama in Ireland and then getting a personal invitation from him to perform at the 2012 White House St. Patrick's Day Celebration. The High Kings continuously perform a remarkable celebration of their beautiful Irish heritage and offer a concert that will be remembered for years to come by all generations!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($49.50 - $55) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.