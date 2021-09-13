The Bushnell To Present Author and Humorist David Sedaris On October 19

Following the release of his newest books The Best of Me and A Carnival of Snackery, David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and a regular National Public Radio contributor, will be appearing for one night only at The Bushnell (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT) on Tuesday, October 19 at 7:30PM, Tickets are $27.50 to $57.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets are available online at www.DavidSedarisOnTour.com or bushnell.org or by phone at 860-987-5900. Groups of ten or more should email groups@bushnell.org or call 860.987.5959 for special rates. The box office is closed to walk-ins.

This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Mr. Sedaris has become one of America's preeminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. His new book, The Best of Me (Little Brown/ Hachette, Fall 2020), is a collection of 42 previously published stories and essays, about which novelist Andrew Sean Greer wrote in The New York Times: "You must read The Best of Me. It will be a new experience, knowing that enough time has passed to find humor in the hardest parts of life. More than ever - we're allowed to laugh."

If you love David Sedaris's cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you're getting into at his live readings. You'd be wrong. To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening. Don't miss this event!

To ensure the safety of our staff, performers, volunteers, and patrons, everyone entering the building will be required to remain fully masked at all times, unless actively eating or drinking. Additionally, The Bushnell is requiring proof of full vaccination or negative Covid test, a photo ID, and a ticket to the performance for entry into the building. For more details on accepted proof and testing requirements, as well as all of The Bushnell's COVID-19 safety protocols, visit Bushnell.org/covid19. Please note that these policies are subject to change and will be updated as necessary.

