The Bushnell Presents The National Tour Of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Heidi Schreck's Tony Award-nominated play and Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me will play The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT, for a limited week-long engagement January 26 through January 30, 2022 for seven performances.

Cassie Beck will star in the Hartford engagement on the National Tour of What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Oliver Butler. Beck (the film I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Humans on Broadway) will be joined for this engagement by Mike Iveson, and high school students Jocelyn Shek and Emilyn Toffler in the role of the debater.

Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will affect the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Schreck's timely and galvanizing play became a sensation on Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations among countless other accolades. See the play The New York Times hailed as "not just the best play on Broadway, but also the most important." Initially announced for a 12-week engagement on Broadway, What the Constitution Means to Me was extended twice and fully recouped in its Broadway engagement, shattering box office records at the Helen Hayes Theater (240 W 44thStreet, New York, NY), for a total run of 24 weeks. What the Constitution Means to Me officially opened March 31, 2019 after beginning preview performances March 14, and played its final Broadway performance on August 24, 2019.

Following Broadway, What the Constitution Means to Me played a record-breaking limited engagement run at the Eisenhower Theater at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., as well as two sit down engagements in Los Angeles and Chicago before halting performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The success of the Broadway production also spurred a filmed capture of the show, which is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), costume design by Michael Krass (Hadestown), lighting design by Jen Schriever (Eclipsed), and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (Hamlet). What the Constitution Means to Me was commissioned by True Love Productions. This production originated as part of Summerworks 2017, produced by Clubbed Thumb in partnership with True Love Productions. The national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me is produced by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, and Level Forward & Eva Price.

For more information, please visit constitutionbroadway.com.

What the Constitution Means to Me will be performed at The Bushnell from January 26 through 30 with performances on Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8:00pm; Saturday at 2:00pm and 8:00pm; and Sunday at 1pm and 6:30pm. Tickets are on sale now with prices ranging from $24 to $102 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Bushnell.org, by calling the Bushnell box office at (860) 987-5900, or by visiting the box office (see website for hours of operation). For group sales inquiries, please email aaitken@bushnell.org.