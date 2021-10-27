The Bushnell Presents David Payne In AN EVENING WITH C.S. LEWIS

Emery Entertainment, Inc. and The Bushnell present acclaimed actor David Payne in AN EVENING WITH C.S. Lewis at the The Bushnell, November 13, 2021 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $60 and are on sale now.

The year is 1962 and C.S. Lewis, the famous British author, is hosting a group of American writers at his home near Oxford. They are about to experience a captivating evening with a man whose engaging conversation and spontaneous humor made him one of the great raconteurs of his day. Seated in his living room, he recalls the people and events that inspired his thoughts and shaped his life; his friendship with J.R.R. Tolkien, why he nearly abandoned the Narnia Chronicles, how he came to embrace Christianity, and of the American woman who turned his life upside down.

David Payne's AN EVENING WITH C.S. Lewis has proved to be an enthralling theatrical experience, one which has led many thousands to discover, or rediscover, the continuing impact of a man who died over 50 years ago and whose collected works made him one of the literary giants of the 20th Century. London born actor/playwright David Payne's first encounter with C.S. Lewis was when, as a teenager, he was given a copy of Lewis' best-selling book Screwtape Letters. Little did he realize that some 40 years later he would be gaining a reputation for his portrayals of its famous author.

He has played Lewis in a number of productions of Shadowlands, in his self-penned Weep for Joy, in more than 500 presentations of An Evening with C.S. Lewis (My Life's Journey) and St. Jack & The Dragon, a touching yet sometimes hilarious account about the relationship between Lewis and his adopted mother, Janie Moore. Payne's latest self-penned Lewis based show is Wardrobes & Rings, which focuses on the very last meeting between Lewis and his great friend, J.R.R. Tolkien. To learn more about David Payne, visit aneveningwithcslewis.com.

Ticket prices start at $60.00, plus applicable fees. Tickets are available online at bushnell.org or by phone at 860-987-5900. Groups of ten or more should email groups@bushnell.org or call 860.987.5959 for special rates. The box office is closed to walk-ins at this time.



For more than 90 years, The Bushnell has been central to life in Greater Hartford serving as its unique gathering place for arts, education, and community activities. As a dynamic 21st Century performing arts center, The Bushnell presents, creates, inspires and shares the best in the performing arts; and in partnership with others, serves as a catalyst to advance education, promote economic development and build a sense of community in Central Connecticut. Today, The Bushnell, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, is the State's largest arts organization and has been deemed a "Connecticut Cultural Treasure."

Learn more at bushnell.org.