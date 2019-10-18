The Bolshoi Ballet's Production Of LE CORSAIRE Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse On The Big Screen In HD

Le Corsaire is a breathtaking production reworked by choreographer Alexei Ratmansky, for The Bolshoi Ballet with luxurious cinematic sets, a shipwreck, and enough dancing for nearly the entire troupe, bringing the magnificence of the Bolshoi to life. See this remarkable production in HD on the big screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse Monday, November 18 at 6pm, part of the Classical Series, underwritten by Jeanne Cook, Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina & Walter Slavin with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

On the bazaar square of Andrinopolis, the Pacha is struck by the beauty of the Medora and tries to buy her, but the lovely young woman is not for sale. As the transaction is about to be completed, Medora is kidnaped by Conrad, a charming corsair (pirate) who catches her eye. "Bolshoi Prima Ballerina, the mesmerizing Ekaterina Krysanova and Leading Soloist Igor Tsvirko ignite Medora and Conrad's passion with undeniable intensity," proclaims The Guardian. This Bolshoi Theatre production is intended for those who still seek for miracles in theatre. This is real "grand ballet" where there is enough dance for virtually the whole company at once, while the prima-ballerina proves her right to this title almost without a break. And although this Le Corsaire is far removed from its literary source (Byron's poem of the same name), its libretto is quite capable of satisfying society's love of the pirate-romantic genre.

The Bolshoi Ballet ("Great Ballet" in Russian) is the leading ballet company of Russia, famous for elaborately staged productions of the classics and children's ballets that preserve the traditions of 19th-century classical dance. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers free tickets to The Bolshoi Ballet in HD series to students 18 and younger as a way for parents to introduce their children to the arts. Free tickets are also available to students 18 and younger for LIVE and Encore HD screenings of The Metropolitan Opera and National Theatre of London.

For tickets ($25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 | FREE for students 18 and under with ID), call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You