The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Presents 2019 Fall Puppet Performance Series

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will host its 2019 Fall Puppet Performance Series on four Saturdays from September to December 2019, featuring outstanding works of puppet theater by professional puppeteers from across New England and beyond. Each show will be performed twice, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. All performances will take place at the Ballard Institute Theater located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

The schedule of the Fall Puppet Performance Series includes the following:

Sept. 28: Milo the Magnificent by Alex & Olmsted

Milo the Magnificent-the recipient of a Jim Henson Foundation Grant-is a highly engaging puppet show about an aspiring magician. Using stunningly innovative puppetry, Milo presents a variety of magic tricks which don't always go as planned. This show is 50 minutes long and is recommended for all ages.

Oct. 26: The Three Little Pigs by Crabgrass Puppet Theatre

In this new version of an old tale, the three little pigs have a problem: they've outgrown their home and need three new houses. That's where their architect, B.B. Wolfe, comes in. But can Mr. Wolfe be trusted? The award-winning Crabgrass Puppet Theatre delivers a delightful and hilarious new take on an old tale, featuring beautiful puppetry, lively music, and three adorable pigs. This show is 45 minutes long and is recommended for ages 4+. Celebrate Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Storrs by wearing your Halloween costume to the show!

Nov. 16: Holiday Punch! by Modern Times Theater

Punch and Judy are almost ready to celebrate Thanksgiving. They've got the stuffing, the sweet potatoes, and the cranberry sauce. The only thing missing is the turkey. Audiences will split their sides laughing as Mr. Punch tries to catch the main dish, while avoiding crocodiles, his badly-behaved baby, and his dog Toby (who looks suspiciously like a skunk). The skillfully-operated hand puppets are chock-full of surprises and tricks, as is the elaborate stage. Holiday Punch! includes live music played on a variety of instruments, from the ukulele to the bicycle pump. This show is 45 minutes long and is recommended for all ages.

Dec. 7: Peter and the Wolf by National Marionette Theatre

Based on the original Russian folktale, National Marionette Theatre's version of Prokofiev's story features the beautiful music from his orchestral score combined with stunning scenery and hand-crafted marionettes. Set in turn-of-the-century Russia, the production tells the story of how Peter-along with his animal friends-captures the wolf. This show is 50 minutes long and is recommended for all ages.

Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under)

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. Parking is free for the first two hours and $1 per hour thereafter, with a daily maximum charge of $8. For more information about these performances or if you require an accommodation to attend an event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.





