The Ballard Institute Presents JACK AND THE BEANSTALK By Dream Tale Puppets, September 10

As part of its 2022 Fall Puppet Shows, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present Jack and the Beanstalk by Massachusetts-based Dream Tale Puppets on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. ET in Betsy Paterson Square.

In the event of inclement weather, the show will be rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. ET. This performance is co-sponsored by the Mansfield Downtown Partnership.

Jack and the Beanstalk is a joyous, original adaptation of the classic tale about poor Jack who went to sell his cow and came home with three magic beans. This imaginative production transports audiences up the beanstalk using every style of puppet character, from hand puppets and masks to marionettes. Lively narration, beautiful design, and hilarious physical comedy make this an inspiring and memorable show for all ages.

Dream Tale Puppets was founded in 2003 by Jacek Zuzanski, a puppeteer, stage director and theater teacher who, before coming to the United States in 2001, studied, practiced, and taught theater and art in his native Poland. Dream Tale Puppets is a community of artists whose members perform, teach, design, build puppets, and write plays. To learn more about Dream Tale Puppets, visit dreamtalepuppets.com.

Due to generous support during our 2022 UConn Gives campaign, admission is free to this show, but donations are encouraged. Reservations are not required. Chairs will not be provided, so groups are encouraged to bring their own blankets and seating. Seating space will be first come, first served. For more information, or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.

