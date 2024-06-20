The Bacon Brothers Come to Westport Country Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Country Playhouse will present “The Bacon Brothers: Freestanding Tour,” on Thursday, July 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $80 and $90; the event is sold out.

For The Bacon Brothers, music is all about exploration. The siblings have spent the better part of three decades creating their own mix of folk, rock, soul, and country music. They call that diverse sound “forosoco,” and it’s taken them around the world, from headlining gigs in Japan to American performances at iconic venues like Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, and Gruene Hall.

The exploration continues with the band’s twelfth release, “Ballad Of The Brothers.” It’s a record that highlights not only the similarities between Kevin Bacon (known worldwide as an A-list Hollywood actor) and Michael Bacon (celebrated as an Emmy-winning composer), but the differences, too. The two siblings may be bound together by blood and a mutual love of American roots music, but they’ve grown into sharp songwriters and cinematic storytellers with their own distinct approaches. “Ballad Of The Brothers” makes room for both of those approaches, offering a mix of edgy alt-rock (“Take Off This Tattoo”), Motown-inspired soul (“Put Your Hand Up”), fingerpicked folk (“Let That Be Enough”), and everything in between.

“We’re two musicians who write songs very differently, and we’ve grown to really appreciate those differences,” says Michael. “Whenever I go see a band play live, I’d much rather see them do a thousand things than just one thing. We take a similar approach to our albums.”

Michael and Kevin Bacon’s musical partnership began in Philadelphia, where the two siblings were raised on a soundtrack of 1970s singer/songwriters, Philly soul bands, and classic rock acts. They’re creating their own soundtrack now, and like many artistic endeavors, the work is never truly done.

“We’re still exploring the sound we began making all those years ago; we’ve just gotten a lot better at it,” Michael says. “Music is a life’s work. It’s a universe of things yet to know. We’re still making new discoveries.”

For full details, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/the-bacon-brothers-freestanding-tour/

