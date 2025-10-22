TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Will Play Waterbury’s Palace Theater In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The North American tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will visit Waterbury’s Palace Theater for two performances only, November 1–2, 2025. Tickets, priced from $49 to $109, are on sale now.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical celebrates the life and legacy of the legendary “Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll.” The production is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd, choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, and produced by Crossroads Live North America.

The touring cast is led by Darilyn Burtley, a Chicago-born actor and vocalist whose credits include the Lyric Opera of Chicago and television roles on Chicago P.D. and The Chi. She is joined by Monty Kane (Ike Turner/Ronnie Turner), K. Bernice (Zelma Bullock), India Shelbi Boone (Tina Turner at certain performances), Eva Ruwé (Gran Georgeanna), and Eleni Kutay (Rhonda Graam/Toni Basil).

The ensemble features Brooke Aneece, Brooke Bailey, Moriah J. Baskett, Tiffany Beckford, Lamar Burns, Kyle Channell, Meleeke Christopher, Lee Thomas Cortopassi, Keemar Robert Davis, Claire Davy, Tiyanna Gentry, Jordan Estella Hankerson, Jonathan Heller, Auset Jones, Kianna Kelly-Futch, Collin Kilfeather, Morgan Lewis, Danezion Ezekiel Mills, Hans José Mueh, Jadyn Romè, Ned Way, and Richard Yarrell III.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical tells the story of a woman who defied racism, sexism, and ageism to become a global icon. Featuring more than 20 of Turner’s greatest hits—including “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “The Best,” and “River Deep – Mountain High”—the production has been seen by over eight million theatergoers worldwide.

Originally produced by Stage Entertainment, the musical opened at London’s Aldwych Theatre in 2018 before transferring to Broadway in 2019, where it was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The show’s current U.S. tour launched in Fall 2024 in collaboration with Crossroads Live North America.