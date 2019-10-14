THE SANTALAND DIARIES Announced At Playhouse On Park

David Sedaris' THE SANTALAND DIARIES begins performances at Playhouse on Park on December 4.

This outrageous holiday comedy stars Crumpet, who recounts his true-life tale of being an out-of-work writer doing a stint as a Macy's department store elf. His encounters, as an Elf during the season of forced joy, are exactly the antidote for those in need of an escape from those holiday stresses and blues. A delightfully absurd look at the commercial Christmas season, Sedaris' sharp and hilarious observations have rapidly become one of the nation's most popular holiday shows.

Tickets for performances December 4 - 21 are now on sale for $25 each. All seats must be reserved. Student, Senior, and Let's Go Arts discounts are available. There will be a complementary pre-show wine and cheese reception on Friday, December 6.

THE SANTALAND DIARIES is the perfect holiday group outing! Be sure to take advantage of our group sales discounts; Purchase 10 tickets or more to save 10% off of regular price, and receive one additional complimentary ticket. Purchase 20 tickets or more to save 20% off of regular price, and receive two additional complementary tickets. To coordinate a group, contact Lily Horn at 860-523-5900 x11 or LHorn@playhousetheatregroup.org.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





