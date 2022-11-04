THE SANTA STORY Musical Returns To Downtown Cabaret Theatre This Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nov. 04, 2022  

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has announced that their original TYA musical The Santa Story will return to Connecticut by popular demand to kick off the holiday season.

"We all know who Santa Claus is, but where did he come from? This brand new Cabaret original tells the heartwarming and hilarious story of a young St. Nick and his journey to become Santa Claus," says writer-producer Phill Hill. "The perfect blend of music, mayhem, and merriment for the whole family that is sure to have you ringing jingle bells this holiday season."

The production is once again directed by Broadway veteran Frank Root, choreographed by Cassie Carroll, and musically directed by Aron Smith, with costume design by Lesley Neilson-Bowman (dressers: Krista Rocco and Thomas Gordon), sound design by Matt Feeney, and stage management by Lauren Fisher. Hugh Hallinan serves as Executive Director/ Producer alongside Artistic Director Phill Hill. Performers Andrea Pane, Ashley DePascale, Corinne Marshall, Max Helfand and Carly Jurman will also reprise their roles.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has been a staple in the New England theatre scene for over 40 years. Patrons love their unique "Bring Your Own Picnic" atmosphere and the unmatched talent that comes through. Its history includes productions of popular Broadway musicals as well as the American premiere of Blood Brothers in 1988, Kelli O'Hara receiving her Equity card in a production of Phantom, and a premiere production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1979 - before it appeared on Broadway.

The Santa Story opens on Saturday, November 26th and runs through Sunday, December 30th. For tickets and more information, visit www.MyCabaret.org or call the box office Mon - Fri, 10am - 5pm, (203) 576-1636 Opt. 0. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization and is a handicap- accessible theatre.




