THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL WHITNEY HOUSTON TRIBUTE is Coming to The Ridgefield Playhouse

A beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world's most revered singers, The Greatest Love of All - A Tribute to Whitney comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse Wednesday, March 4th at 8pm, part of Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity and Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret with support from Teed & Brown. This all hits, multimedia extravaganza brings Whitney Houston's musical legacy to life has been playing to sold out audiences across the country. Described as "mind-blowingly spot on," prepare to be stunned by the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids - a chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa - who has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica and has been featured on Fox TV's "Showtime at the Apollo" and BBC1 TV's "Even Better Than the Real Thing." With the accompaniment of a live band, backing vocalists and choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and theatrical effects, this event will make you fall in love with Whitney all over again!

This two-hour production takes you on a musical journey through Houston's greatest hits - including "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "How Will I Know," "One Moment in Time," "I Have Nothing," "Run to You," "Didn't We Almost Have It All," "Greatest Love of All," "I'm Every Woman," "Queen of the Night," "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)," "Million Dollar Bill" and more! For accomplished South African songstress Belinda Davids, starring in The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney is the culmination of a life-long connection with the superstar to whom she pays homage. Davids beat almost 15,000 other hopefuls to take on the role and it was her own eternal love of Whitney that prepared her for the show.

After six years touring almost exclusively with The Greatest Love of All, Davids has built it into an international hit. In addition to her TV appearances, Belinda's career highlights include working with The National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, performing at London's iconic Hammersmith Apollo Theatre and gaining impressive online views of some of her performance videos (over 12 million and counting).

For tickets ($57.50) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





