THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to the Ivoryton Playhouse This Month

Ivoryton Playhouse presents the critically acclaimed musical The Color Purple, set to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling and unforgettable music. The first public performance of this sensational production is scheduled for September 28, 2023.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Academy Award-nominated film, The Color Purple is a poignant and inspiring tale of resilience, hope, and the enduring power of love. Set against the backdrop of the American South in the early 20th century, the story follows the journey of Celie, a young African-American woman who finds her voice and strength through decades of struggle.

Performance Schedule:

Opening Night: September 28th, 2023

Show Dates: September 28th to October 15th, 2023

Performance Times: Wednesdays – 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays to Saturdays – 7:30, Sundays – 2 p.m.

Exclusive Student Matinee – Tuesday, October 10th at 10 a.m.

Designed and directed by a visionary team of seasoned professionals, Ivoryton Playhouse's rendition of The Color Purple promises to be a transformative theatrical experience for any viewer, from seasoned theatre-goers to first-timers. Director Todd Underwood says, “The story of The Color Purple transcends generation, class, and race. This story of resilience can be universally understood and appreciated by all. Ivoryton audiences will be incredibly moved by it”.

Executive Director Jacqueline Hubbard adds, “The themes of The Color Purple fit perfectly in our Autumn show slot, a time of year that we’ve devoted to telling stories celebrating the strength of women and uplifting feminine voices. This story is powerful, positive, and potent! We want our audience to join us in celebration of the might and perseverance of the female spirit, with the most gorgeous and uplifting music.”

Ivoryton Playhouse’s The Color Purple stars Andrea Fleming* as ‘Celie’ and features returning Playhouse favorites Rae Janeil as ‘Squeak’ and Sheniqua Trotman* as ‘Sofia’. Renee Jackson* plays ‘Shug’, with Mairys Joaquin* as ‘Nettie’, Nina Laing as ‘Jarene’, Jeané La’Shelle Cummins as ‘Doris’, and Ne’Lashee* as ‘Darlene’’. Cedrick Ekra plays ‘Harpo’, with Christian McQueen* as ‘Mister’, Michael Charles as ‘Buster’, and Tony Perry* as ‘Ol’ Mister’. Rounding out this stellar cast is the ensemble which includes Michael Wordly*, Justin Sudderth, and Samantha Rae Bass*.

(*denotes an actor appearing in connection with Actors Equity Association.)

The Color Purple is directed by Todd Underwood, with Music Direction by Nygel D. Robinson. The design team features Cully Long as Set Designer, Elizabeth Saylor as Costume/Wig designer, Alan Piotrowicz as Sound Designer, Glenn Bassett as Props Designer, and Marcus Abbott as Lighting Designer.

Tickets are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please call the box office.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.