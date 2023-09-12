THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to the Ivoryton Playhouse This Month

Performances run September 28th to October 15th, 2023.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Pearl Sun To Lead SUNSET BOULEVARD At ACT of Connecticut Photo 2 Pearl Sun To Lead SUNSET BOULEVARD At ACT of Connecticut
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Feature: WOMEN OF A CERTAIN STAGE at Westport Country Playhouse Photo 4 Feature: WOMEN OF A CERTAIN STAGE at Westport Country Playhouse

THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to the Ivoryton Playhouse This Month

Ivoryton Playhouse presents the critically acclaimed musical The Color Purple, set to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling and unforgettable music. The first public performance of this sensational production is scheduled for September 28, 2023.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Academy Award-nominated film, The Color Purple is a poignant and inspiring tale of resilience, hope, and the enduring power of love. Set against the backdrop of the American South in the early 20th century, the story follows the journey of Celie, a young African-American woman who finds her voice and strength through decades of struggle.

Performance Schedule:

  • Opening Night: September 28th, 2023
  • Show Dates: September 28th to October 15th, 2023
  • Performance Times: Wednesdays – 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays to Saturdays – 7:30, Sundays – 2 p.m.
  • Exclusive Student Matinee – Tuesday, October 10th at 10 a.m.

Designed and directed by a visionary team of seasoned professionals, Ivoryton Playhouse's rendition of The Color Purple promises to be a transformative theatrical experience for any viewer, from seasoned theatre-goers to first-timers. Director Todd Underwood says, “The story of The Color Purple transcends generation, class, and race. This story of resilience can be universally understood and appreciated by all. Ivoryton audiences will be incredibly moved by it”.

Executive Director Jacqueline Hubbard adds, “The themes of The Color Purple fit perfectly in our Autumn show slot, a time of year that we’ve devoted to telling stories celebrating the strength of women and uplifting feminine voices. This story is powerful, positive, and potent! We want our audience to join us in celebration of the might and perseverance of the female spirit, with the most gorgeous and uplifting music.”

Ivoryton Playhouse’s The Color Purple stars Andrea Fleming* as ‘Celie’ and features returning Playhouse favorites Rae Janeil as ‘Squeak’ and Sheniqua Trotman* as ‘Sofia’. Renee Jackson* plays ‘Shug’, with Mairys Joaquin* as ‘Nettie’, Nina Laing as ‘Jarene’, Jeané La’Shelle Cummins as ‘Doris’, and Ne’Lashee* as ‘Darlene’’. Cedrick Ekra plays ‘Harpo’, with Christian McQueen* as ‘Mister’, Michael Charles as ‘Buster’, and Tony Perry* as ‘Ol’ Mister’. Rounding out this stellar cast is the ensemble which includes Michael Wordly*, Justin Sudderth, and Samantha Rae Bass*.

(*denotes an actor appearing in connection with Actors Equity Association.)

The Color Purple is directed by Todd Underwood, with Music Direction by Nygel D. Robinson. The design team features Cully Long as Set Designer, Elizabeth Saylor as Costume/Wig designer, Alan Piotrowicz as Sound Designer, Glenn Bassett as Props Designer, and Marcus Abbott as Lighting Designer.

Tickets are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please call the box office.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton. 




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
GET THE LED OUT Returns To The Warner Theatre, January 5 Photo
GET THE LED OUT Returns To The Warner Theatre, January 5

GET THE LED OUT, a celebration of “The Mighty Zep,” will bring their critically acclaimed show to the historic Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage) on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 8 pm!

2
Aaron Tveit to Play The Bushnell in November Photo
Aaron Tveit to Play The Bushnell in November

The Bushnell will present An Evening with Aaron Tveit. The charismatic Award-winning star of Broadway, television, and film will bring his singular charm and charisma to the Belding Theater for one lively evening of music on November 8, 2023. Get all the performance information here!

3
Cast Set for the New England Premiere of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED) at P Photo
Cast Set for the New England Premiere of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED) at Playhouse on Park

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED) by Jessica Bedford, Kathryn MacMilan, Charlotte Northeast, and Meghan Winch will run at Playhouse on Park September 27 - October 22, 2023. Learn more about the production and find out who is starring here!

4
Warner Theatre Receives $30,000 Grant to Expand Community Arts Programs Photo
Warner Theatre Receives $30,000 Grant to Expand Community Arts Programs

The Warner Theatre in Torrington, CT has been awarded a generous grant of $30,000 from the City of Torrington and the American Rescue Plan Act. Learn more about how the funding will be used here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical
Kweskin Theatre (9/22-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And Away We Go
DRESSING ROOM THEATRE (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colosseum Rome Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-4/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Randy Rainbow for President
Ridgefield Playhouse (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dreamgirls
The Goodspeed (11/10-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Guys and Dolls
Downtown Cabaret Theatre (9/15-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A CHRISTMAS STORY, the play
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (12/01-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oddfellows Fall Programs for Youth start September 16th
Oddfellows Playhouse Youth Theater (8/16-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (12/01-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You