StrawHat Auditions and New England Theatre Conference To Go Virtual For 2021

Due to long term planning requirements and continued concerns regarding COVID-19 StrawHat Auditions and New England Theatre Conference (NETC) are announcing that their 2021 auditions will be moving to a completely virtual format. The decision to cancel in-person auditions for 2021 was made to consider the safety of performers, casting directors, the staff of both organizations, and the community at large during these unsettling times.

The very nature of a combined audition event - large numbers of performers auditioning for multiple casting representatives - runs contrary to every health and safety recommendation available on containing the spread of the virus. Considering the large number of people who would typically participate in each event, it is impossible to maintain social distancing guidelines, particularly in waiting areas, hallways, and at a dance call. These factors combine with NY State and Massachusetts current travel quarantine requirements and limitations on gathering size, and it is impossible to know when these restrictions may be eased. Events the size of the StrawHat Auditions and NETC Auditions, require months of advance planning, so after careful consideration and discussions between the leadership of both organizations the decision had to be made now so NETC and StrawHat Auditions would have the time to enhance their digital platforms to create a virtual audition format that works for both applicants and producers.

StrawHat Auditions will offer a reduced registration fee and the opportunity for every performer applicant to submit a complete audition package and make use of their online services. Actors' online profiles make up their Actor Search database, and every profile will be supplemented with the actor's photo, resume, audition video, and dance call video. Profiles in the database are searchable through a variety of filters allowing for targeted talent searches. Theatre companies are invited to register and take advantage of this talent database, and to create a Company Profile providing their casting breakdowns, season details, and hiring needs. StrawHat Auditions receives between 1300 and 1800 applications each year. Registration will open in November, with a submission deadline of Jan. 15th. For more information for Performers, Theatre & Live Entertainment Companies, and Theatre Staff & Technicians, please visit their website, www.strawhat-auditions.com.

NETC Auditions will also offer reduced registration fees for 2021 and the opportunity for their performers to submit an audition application in both the musical theatre and acting categories for a combined price. All audition profiles will include video submissions and a dance call video that will be visible and searchable to all registered theatre companies and producers on their website. Theatre companies are encouraged to register by uploading their information which will give them the opportunity to select from the vast variety of performers in their database. Each year NETC receives over 1200 applications from talented performers across the country. The NETC registration for applicants and producers will open on October 15th. They encourage you to visit their website, www.netconline.org for more information, details about new features available to applicants this year, and specific instructions about video submissions.

