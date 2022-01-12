Soul Singer Carole Sylvan Announces NYC and Connecticut Performances

Soul Singer Carole Sylvan has announced upcoming performances at January 20th at the Bitter End NYC at 8PM and Cafe Nine in New Haven February 11 at 9PM.

Recording Star Carole Sylvan's new album titled "Love" is powerful and soulful and features a powerhouse lineup of musicians including New England Music Hall of Fame inductees Bobby "T" Torello and Scott Spray. Carole will be performing songs from this album including her new single 'I Still Love You Anyway'.

Carole Sylvan is no stranger to the mainstream music scene, having scored a Billboard top 10 hit with her song "Just Doin' What We Love" in 2009, along with having performed with numerous A-list artists such as C&C Music Factory, Peabo Bryson, Toni Braxton and Lionel Richie, just to name a few. She also performed vocals on U2's multi-platinum "Rattle and Hum" and landed a gold record with the release of Fatback's 1980 hit record "Hot Box", which featured her vocals on the albums hit single "Money".

Her new release "Love", is a collection of extremely well sung, deeply emotional and powerfully performed songs. Carole will be backed by the Blues/Rock band The Name Droppers.

Learn more at www.carolesylcan.com.