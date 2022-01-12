Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Soul Singer Carole Sylvan Announces NYC and Connecticut Performances

pixeltracker

Her new release “Love”, is a collection of extremely well sung, deeply emotional and powerfully performed songs. 

Jan. 12, 2022  

Soul Singer Carole Sylvan Announces NYC and Connecticut Performances

Soul Singer Carole Sylvan has announced upcoming performances at January 20th at the Bitter End NYC at 8PM and Cafe Nine in New Haven February 11 at 9PM.

Recording Star Carole Sylvan's new album titled "Love" is powerful and soulful and features a powerhouse lineup of musicians including New England Music Hall of Fame inductees Bobby "T" Torello and Scott Spray. Carole will be performing songs from this album including her new single 'I Still Love You Anyway'.

Carole Sylvan is no stranger to the mainstream music scene, having scored a Billboard top 10 hit with her song "Just Doin' What We Love" in 2009, along with having performed with numerous A-list artists such as C&C Music Factory, Peabo Bryson, Toni Braxton and Lionel Richie, just to name a few. She also performed vocals on U2's multi-platinum "Rattle and Hum" and landed a gold record with the release of Fatback's 1980 hit record "Hot Box", which featured her vocals on the albums hit single "Money".

Her new release "Love", is a collection of extremely well sung, deeply emotional and powerfully performed songs. Carole will be backed by the Blues/Rock band The Name Droppers.

Learn more at www.carolesylcan.com.


Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Book of Mormon Acrylic Jumping Mormon Magnet
Book of Mormon Acrylic Jumping Mormon Magnet
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Golden Ticket Mug
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Golden Ticket Mug
Summer Hot Stuff Enamel Pin
Summer Hot Stuff Enamel Pin

More Hot Stories For You

  • Beatles Vs. Stones Tribute Show To Take The Stage At The Duke Energy Center In March
  • 2021-2022 Black Spatial Relics Artists In Residence And Micro Grantees Announced
  • Theatre Raleigh Announces 2022 Main Stage Season
  • North Carolina Theatre's Production Of SISTER ACT Postponed