Sherman Players Will Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Next Month

The Sherman Players presents its final show of the 2022 season, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, by Joe Landry. The show will be produced by Matt Austin and Michael Schaner and will be directed by Steve Stott of Brookfield. This production replaces the previously announced PRIDE AND PREJUDICE by Kate Hamill.

Don't touch your dial! America's favorite holiday classic is live on stage at a 1940's radio station, with every memorable character, wacky sound effect and the heartwarming conclusion of the film recreated live before your ears-and eyes! With humor and humanity, George Bailey's tale of love, loss and redemption mixes an exuberant cast and a wealth of seasonal flair into a radio days hit come to life! A heaven-sent gift for the entire family.

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY runs December 9, 10, 16, and 17 at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. There will be two 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees on December 11 and 18. Tickets are $24 for adults and $12 for students. On Thursday, December 8, all patrons are invited to attend a "Half-Price Preview Night" at 8:00 p.m., where tickets at the door are only $12. Students may see any performance for $12 if they carry a valid student ID.

Reservations can be made online at shermanplayers.org or by calling the box office at (860) 354-3622.

The Sherman Playhouse is a non-Equity theater company located at 5 Route 39 North (next to the firehouse) in Sherman, CT.