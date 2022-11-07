Sherman Players Will Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Next Month
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY runs December 9, 10, 16, and 17 at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays.
The Sherman Players presents its final show of the 2022 season, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, by Joe Landry. The show will be produced by Matt Austin and Michael Schaner and will be directed by Steve Stott of Brookfield. This production replaces the previously announced PRIDE AND PREJUDICE by Kate Hamill.
Don't touch your dial! America's favorite holiday classic is live on stage at a 1940's radio station, with every memorable character, wacky sound effect and the heartwarming conclusion of the film recreated live before your ears-and eyes! With humor and humanity, George Bailey's tale of love, loss and redemption mixes an exuberant cast and a wealth of seasonal flair into a radio days hit come to life! A heaven-sent gift for the entire family.
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY runs December 9, 10, 16, and 17 at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. There will be two 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees on December 11 and 18. Tickets are $24 for adults and $12 for students. On Thursday, December 8, all patrons are invited to attend a "Half-Price Preview Night" at 8:00 p.m., where tickets at the door are only $12. Students may see any performance for $12 if they carry a valid student ID.
Reservations can be made online at shermanplayers.org or by calling the box office at (860) 354-3622.
The Sherman Playhouse is a non-Equity theater company located at 5 Route 39 North (next to the firehouse) in Sherman, CT.
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
November 5, 2022
The Torrington Symphony Orchestra will present “A HOLIDAY CONCERT,” on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 7:30 pm in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Under the direction of conductor Maurice Steinberg, the concert will feature seasonal holiday favorites accompanied by a vocal ensemble.
The Warner Theatre To Present NORTH BY NORTHWEST EXPRESS,
November 4, 2022
The Warner Theatre has announce a brand new, one-night experience presented in partnership with Naugatuck Railroad. NORTH BY NORTHWEST EXPRESS will take place on Friday, December 30, 2022, and feature a night full of activities surrounding a screening of the iconic Alfred Hitchcock film, “North by Northwest” in the Warner's historic Oneglia Auditorium.
THE SANTA STORY Musical Returns To Downtown Cabaret Theatre This Month
November 4, 2022
The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has announced that their original TYA musical The Santa Story will return to Connecticut by popular demand to kick off the holiday season.
Broadway's Linda Eder Returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 29
November 4, 2022
Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder is best known for originating the role of Lucy in her Theater World Award-winning performance in the Broadway production of Jekyll & Hyde.
Broadway's ROCK OF AGES Band Featuring The Original Broadway Cast At The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 20
November 4, 2022
For over six years, the cast of the hit show Rock of Ages rocked Broadway and millions of fans in the groundbreaking musical.