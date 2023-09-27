Sasha Velour to Bring THE BIG REVEAL LIVE SHOW! To The Bushnell in March

The Bushnell will welcome internationally renowned drag queen, visual artist, television host, and newly minted author Sasha Velour to Hartford on Friday, March 15, 2024. The artist will bring her acclaimed show, Sasha Velour's: The Big Reveal Live Show! to The Belding Theater for one unforgettable performance. Tickets for the 8pm performance on March 15, 2024 go on sale THIS FRIDAY, September 29 at 10 am Tickets can be purchased at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 161 Capital Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10am to 5pm).

The Big Reveal Live Show! is a brand-new, 90 minute show created by and starring Velour. Hailed as “One of the greatest show creators of our time” (Express and Star), she brings her unique style of drag to the stage with new lip-syncs, gorgeous

visuals, stunning reveals, and high camp. Audiences will laugh, cry, and witness an artist at the “top of her game” (Paper). A new guest will also join Sasha in each city. The Big Reveal Live Show! toured the US and Canada earlier this year to enthusiastic sold-out crowds and hits Europe and the UK this Fall.

Of the upcoming US leg of the tour, Velour says, “I can't wait to reach new audiences in US with this show. This show has so much new drag that I'm proud of and I can't wait to share this show around the country!”

The Big Reveal Live Show! follows the publication of "The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag", Sasha's first book which was called “a rousing tribute to a revolutionary art form and its practitioners” (Publishers Weekly). Throughout

the show, Sasha embodies core themes from the book ultimately revealing drag to be not only powerfully entertaining but also as a way to transform the world for the better.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning September 29, 2023 at bushnell.org. VIP tickets will also be available, which will include an exclusive art print from the book and a meet-and-greet/photo-op with Velour before the show. Books are not included with ticket purchase; however, purchase of the book is not required. Copies of "The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag" will be available for sale in the lobby at all shows, as well as online. Books are currently available for purchase at: The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag

About Sasha Velour

Critically acclaimed, gender-fluid drag queen, visual artist, speaker, illustrator, and newly minted author Sasha Velour has been a force in the international drag scene long before her scene-stealing, rose-petal-filled win on season nine of the Emmy Award-winning RuPaul's Drag Race.

In April, she published her first book, "The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag" (Harper) which was heralded as “a rousing tribute to a revolutionary art form and its practitioners” (Publisher's Weekly). A first-of-its-kind book, Velour's work thoughtfully weaves memoir, history, and theory into a living portrait of an artist and an art form, illuminating drag as a unique form of expression with a rich history. Sasha Velour's The Big Reveal Live Show!, a new stage work created in connection to the book, toured to sold-out houses in the US and Canada earlier this year and is embarking on a month-long highly anticipated tour to the UK and EU in fall 2023.

Velour will return to stage and screen in bright new ways next year. It was recently announced that Velour will be one of the new hosts for the fourth season the Peabody and Emmy-Award winning television show We're Here, on HBO. Velour was also recently commissioned by the Tony Award-winning Tectonic Theatre Project to star in and co-create (alongside legendary director Moises Kaufman) a new commercial theatrical work which will premiere in 2024.

Velour's first one-queen drag show Smoke & Mirrors was called a “spell-binding tour de force” (Forbes) and bewitched audiences and critics alike, touring from 2019-2022 to over 80 cities around the world including sold-out performances at the London Palladium, Paris' Folies Bergère, and theaters in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Vancouver, Auckland, Warsaw, and more. Her esteemed NYC drag show NightGowns, founded in 2015, has hosted some of the world's greatest drag performers and was adapted into a docu-series directed by Sophie Muller and The Documentary Group in 2020. NightGowns recently completed a sold-out residency at Manhattan's Le Poisson Rouge and will resume performances in January 2024.

For more information about Sasha Velour, please visit www.sashavelour.com.

About The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts

For more than 90 years, The Bushnell has been central to life in Greater Hartford serving as its unique gathering place for arts, education, and community activities. As a dynamic 21st Century performing arts center, The Bushnell presents, creates, inspires and shares the best in the performing arts; and in partnership with others, serves as a catalyst to advance education, promote economic development and build a sense of community in Central Connecticut. Today, The Bushnell, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, is the State's largest arts organization and has been deemed a "Connecticut Cultural Treasure." Learn More: bushnell.org