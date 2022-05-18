Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Jim Messina

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre presents a night with musician Jim Messina.

An undisputed expert in the fine art of making hit music, Jim Messina's legacy of musical genius spans five decades, three super groups, a vibrant solo career and scores of producing and engineering credits.

While acting as producer/audio engineer for Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Buffalo Springfield, Messina ultimately joined the band as its bass player. When "the Springfield" disbanded in 1968, Messina and fellow bandmate Richie Furay formed Poco. With Jim on lead guitar, Poco defined a new musical genre, country rock. After three successful albums, Messina was ready for a change and left to return to his passion for producing music as an independent producer with Columbia Records.

In 1970, Columbia asked him to work with then-unknown Kenny Loggins. While helping Loggins get ready for a record and touring, the two discovered that they worked well together and an accidental duo, Loggins & Messina, was formed. Over the next seven years, Loggins & Messina released eight hit albums, had scores of hit songs and sold over 16 million albums. They had become one of rock's most successful recording duos ever.

After a series of celebrated solo acoustic tours, Messina formed a band made of acclaimed musicians who have played with him at various points in his career. His latest release, In the Groove, includes selected hits from all three of Messina's previous bands, as well as several of his solo works. Touring the country and playing sold-out shows, he says that he's enjoying discovering who he is, where he's been and, most significantly, where he's going.

Taking place at SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield, on Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. Orchestra, $68; balcony, $58. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.