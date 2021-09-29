Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents IN BALANCHINE'S CLASSROOM

pixeltracker

The documentary features Jacques d'Amboise, Edward Villella, Heather Watts and more.

Sep. 29, 2021  

The SHU Community Theatre screens In Balanchine's Classroom (2021, 1h, 29min), a rare peek inside the glory years of George Balanchine's New York City Ballet through the remembrances of his former dancers and their quest to fulfill the vision of a genius. The documentary features Jacques d'Amboise, Edward Villella, Heather Watts and more. SHU Community Theatre's resident movie guru Susan Granger will host a Q&A with director/producer Connie Hochman before the screening on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

WHO: George Balanchine was a famous, influential choreographer who co-founded the New York City Ballet and was its artistic director for over three decades. Watch the film dedicated to his brilliance. Connie Hochman, director/producer of In Balanchine's Classroom, will discuss her inspiration for making the film and answer audience questions at the Friday screening.

Dates:
Friday, October 1, at 7 p.m., Q&A before screening
Saturday, October 2, at 4 & 7 p.m.

TICKETS: $10 general admission. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents IN BALANCHINE'S CLASSROOM


Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Bridge Initiative Announces BUILDING BRIDGES @ ASU KERR
  • Artist Zijia Kong Will Be Performing At Phoenix Convention Center in December
  • Greasepaint Presents ALMOST MAINE Next Month
  • Just In Time For Halloween, Public Can Buy CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER Props During Special Sale, October 9