Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents IN BALANCHINE'S CLASSROOM

The SHU Community Theatre screens In Balanchine's Classroom (2021, 1h, 29min), a rare peek inside the glory years of George Balanchine's New York City Ballet through the remembrances of his former dancers and their quest to fulfill the vision of a genius. The documentary features Jacques d'Amboise, Edward Villella, Heather Watts and more. SHU Community Theatre's resident movie guru Susan Granger will host a Q&A with director/producer Connie Hochman before the screening on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

WHO: George Balanchine was a famous, influential choreographer who co-founded the New York City Ballet and was its artistic director for over three decades. Watch the film dedicated to his brilliance. Connie Hochman, director/producer of In Balanchine's Classroom, will discuss her inspiration for making the film and answer audience questions at the Friday screening.

Dates:

Friday, October 1, at 7 p.m., Q&A before screening

Saturday, October 2, at 4 & 7 p.m.

TICKETS: $10 general admission. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.