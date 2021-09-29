Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents IN BALANCHINE'S CLASSROOM
The documentary features Jacques d'Amboise, Edward Villella, Heather Watts and more.
The SHU Community Theatre screens In Balanchine's Classroom (2021, 1h, 29min), a rare peek inside the glory years of George Balanchine's New York City Ballet through the remembrances of his former dancers and their quest to fulfill the vision of a genius. The documentary features Jacques d'Amboise, Edward Villella, Heather Watts and more. SHU Community Theatre's resident movie guru Susan Granger will host a Q&A with director/producer Connie Hochman before the screening on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.
WHO: George Balanchine was a famous, influential choreographer who co-founded the New York City Ballet and was its artistic director for over three decades. Watch the film dedicated to his brilliance. Connie Hochman, director/producer of In Balanchine's Classroom, will discuss her inspiration for making the film and answer audience questions at the Friday screening.
Dates:
Friday, October 1, at 7 p.m., Q&A before screening
Saturday, October 2, at 4 & 7 p.m.
TICKETS: $10 general admission. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.