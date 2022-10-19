Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SUPERSIZED COMEDY Comes To Carriage House Theater

The performance is this Friday October 21st at 7:30pm.

Oct. 19, 2022  

The Carriage Theater along with Hartford Fringe Festival will present SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY this Friday October 21st at 7:30pm.

The show is currently touring nationally in theaters over the last seven weeks, starting with multiple show runs in Rochester, New York City, New Jersey, Westchester, Connecticut, and Boston.

Three award-winning comedians, two from New York City and one Boston based, are bringing their talents to Hartford to perform in the hit show known as SUPERSIZED COMEDY. The event is described as a blend of stand-up, feel-good songs, and interactive characters. This 90-minute variety show explores perceived beauty standards of society through insightful humor, improv, sketch, and music. Weight is the heart of their comedy, but they guarantee "you'll leave feeling lighter than ever."

The ladies in the cast have either lost a hundred pounds, want to lose a hundred pounds, helped someone lose a hundred pounds, or are somewhere in between, on their journeys toward health. The "comic sheroes" for the Hartford run are Carolann Valentino, Jess Miller and creator/writer, Mary Dimino.

Mary Dimino is a familiar face on television, her credits include Comedy Central, NBC's Today, FOX's Laughs, VH-1's Best Week Ever, HBO's Chris Rock Show, The Graham Norton Effect, sketches on CBS's The Late Show and dozens of national commercials. Mary Dimino is a MAC award winner for Best Female Comedian and the star of two critically acclaimed off-Broadway one-woman plays, SCARED SKINNY, which won Best Solo Show in The New York International Fringe Festival, and BIG DUMMY, which won a United Solo award of Theatre Row.

Next in the cast is powerhouse entertainer, singer, comedian, award-winning fitness instructor and motivational maven, Carolann Valentino. Her one woman show Burnt at the Steak swept the Canadian Fringe circuit winning 15 awards and rave reviews. Valentino has been seen off-Broadway, along with tv appearances on CBS, VH-1, Last Comic Standing and Comcast. Best in Show Award at the Canadian Fringe,

Jess Miller is winner of The Ladies Room Comedy Festival in NYC.

She has performed at Caroline's on Broadway, Boston Comedy Chicks, Women of Comedy Festival, Big Pine, and was a finalist in New York City's Devil Cup Comedy Festival. Miller is a crowd favorite wherever she performs, breaking down barriers with her distinctive observations about being gay in America. Miller organized a long-running successful monthly show at the Hu Ke Lau, calling it OMG! It's Only Wednesday?



