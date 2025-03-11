SHREK THE MUSICAL Comes to Broadway On Main in East Haven

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway on Main, the resident community theatre company at East Haven, CT's Cabaret on Main Theater, invites one and all for a fun-filled romp from the swamp to the castle with everyone's favorite ogre with SHREK THE MUSICAL. Based on the classic animated film comedy, Shrek received a Broadway musical makeover in 2008 by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori and Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire. This hilarious, nutty take on fairy tales runs April 25 through May 11, 2025 at the intimate venue located at 597 Main Street in downtown East Haven.

Shrek the Musical, based on the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks film that started it all, brings the hilarious story of everyone’s favorite ogre to life on stage. Featuring a terrific score of new songs (along with The Monkees' favorite "I'm a Believer"), big laughs and great dancing Shrek tells the story of a swamp-dwelling ogre who goes on a life-changing adventure to reclaim the deed to his land. Joined by a wise-cracking donkey, this unlikely hero fights a fearsome dragon, rescues a feisty princess and learns that real friendship and true love aren’t only found in fairy tales. Shrek the Musical is part romance, part twisted fairy tale and all irreverent fun for everyone! You'll laugh so hard you might lose your gumdrop buttons!

Director Neil Fuentes states, "Audiences won't just get to experience the hilarious Shrek movies in a live, song-and-dance version. They will also join Shrek, Donkey, Princess Fiona and Lord Farquaad right in an immersive, animated world with our 280-degree projections and stunning special effects!"

Performances are April 25 through May 11 at Cabaret on Main Theater, 597 Main Street in downtown East Haven, CT. Show times are Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm; and Sundays at 2pm. Please note there is no Saturday Matinee on April 26. Tickets for Shrek the Musical are $45 for premium cabaret table seating; $37 for adult standard theatre seating, and $32 for children 17 and under standard theatre seating. Guests seated at the premium cabaret tables are invited to bring their favorite beverages and food to enjoy. Additional information and tickets can be found at cabaret-on-main.com.

The cast includes Kyle Riedinger as everyone's favorite ogre with a heart of gold, Devont'e Campbell as the wise-cracking Donkey, Grace McGovern as the fearless Princess Fiona, and Nick Rapuano as the dastardly Lord Farquaad. The large ensemble includes Amanda Amitan, Sammy Bessette, Abby Costello, Alexa DeAndrade, Avery Denecke, Taylor Dunn, Joe Elbertson, Jeannelys Flores, Marty Garcia, Eric Gil, Gary Guidone, Vinny Hedley, Isabella Jones, Marvin Jones, Audrey Lenington, Aiden Masterbone, Theresa Moscato, Lynn Mosher Howell, Paige Lawner, Jimmy O'Hara, Jayla Orozco, Ava Palmer, Gabrielle Parache, Lily Parady, Emma Reilly, Jillian Reilly, Claire Shipman, Kash Small, Summer Small, Justin Wargo, Jacqueline White, and Jakob Yakubik.

The creative team includes Neil Fuentes (Director, Projection Design), Billy DiCrosta (Producer), Edwin Rodriguez (Musical Director); and Gina Helland (Choreographer). The production is presented with support of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts, which also receives support from the National Endowment of the Arts, a federal agency; The Orange Rotary Club; and New England Performance Insulation.

