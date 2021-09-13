Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Richard Marx Comes to the Warner Next Month

pixeltracker

The performance takes place on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 8:00 pm.  

Sep. 13, 2021  
Richard Marx Comes to the Warner Next Month

The Warner Theatre will welcome the chart-topping, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Richard Marx to the Main Stage on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 8:00 pm.

Richard has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, starting with his self-titled debut which went to No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The album spawned four Top 5 singles, including "Hold on to the Nights" and "Don't Mean Nothing," which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. His follow-up, 1989's Repeat Offender, was even more successful, hitting No. 1 and going quadruple-platinum with two No. 1 singles, "Satisfied" and "Right Here Waiting." He has since made history as the only male artist whose first seven singles reached the Top 5 on the Billboard charts and has also written on a No. 1 single in each of the last four decades.

The legacy of his career as a songwriter, singer and musician and now author (with the soon-to-be-released memoir, Stories To Tell) is now well established and Richard is happy to continue on his trajectory, wherever it takes him.

"I have so much gratitude," he says. "I'm so excited that I'm still doing this and it's on a level that I'm really proud of. It's amazing that I can go to these places in the world where they might not be able to pronounce my name properly, but they sing along to all the songs in the show. People come back again and again and I've very proud of my live show. I want fans to finish my book just as I want them to feel after seeing me in concert. Like they got to know me."

For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.


Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca

More Hot Stories For You

  • Spot On(line) Children's Festival Announced For Riverside Theatres Digital
  • Darlinghurst Theatre Company Restructures As 30th Anniversary Approaches
  • Sydney Fringe Announces Digital Program of International and Local Theatre Works and Artist Masterclasses For September
  • MAGIC MIKE LIVE Australian Tour Cancelled