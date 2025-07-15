RAINY DAY PEOPLE Lightfoot and Croce Tribute Concert is Coming to Little Theatre of Manchester

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RAINY DAY PEOPLE: THE ULTIMATE Gordon Lightfoot & JIM CROCE TRIBUTE is coming to Little Theatre of Manchester on Saturday, September 20 at 7:00 PM.

Rainy Day People highlights your favorite songs from legendary singer-songwriters Gordon Lightfoot and Jim Croce. Featuring classics like "Time in a Bottle", "Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald", "Operator", "If You Could Read My Mind" and much more - all fully arranged with uncanny vocals that capture the essence of each song.

This concert is a celebration of the legacies of two of the most iconic singer-songwriters of our time, whose melodies and lyrics have touched hearts across generations.