The Connecticut Repertory Theatre Launches New Season This Month

Connecticut Repertory Theatre has announced its return to staged theater with the launch of its Fall 2021 season. Every step of planning kept our students' education and safety paramount. Each production involves all student casts, with guest directors Beth Gardnier (SHE KILLS MONSTERS), Helen T. Clark (THE 39 STEPS), and Nehprii Amenii (FOOD FOR THE GODS).

At the end of September, CRT opens the season with Qui Nugen's, SHE KILLS MONSTERS. Director Beth Gardiner returns from last fall to direct the all-student cast in this live, outdoor performance for the UConn community.

In October, Connecticut Repertory Theatre will produce Patrick Barlow's, THE 39 STEPS. This production, directed by UConn alumna, Helen T. Clark will have an all-student cast, and be performed in the studio theatre. Limited tickets will be available to the general public based on reducing audience capacity to comply with health and safety restrictions.

Finally, in December, Connecticut Repertory Theatre ends its fall season with FOOD FOR THE GODS, a play both written and directed by Nehprii Amenii. This interactive play will be open to an extremely limited audience due to COVID-19 restrictions and may also involve a prerecorded, streamed version. This show will involve puppetry in its all-student ensemble.

Due to the unfolding and rapidly changing nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, an announcement regarding ticket availability and seating requirements will come at a later date. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, a release on the spring season will also come.

When tickets become available, know that the health and safety of our students and audience are at the core of season planning. We hope to open our doors to a full capacity audience in the spring of 2022. Audience members attending this fall should be expected to abide by the following University safety precautions: 1) Masks covering the nose and mouth are required in all venues at all times, regardless of vaccination status, 2) Social distancing and hand hygiene protocols must observed, 3) Arrival times will be scheduled/staggered to limit lobby congestion, 4) Patrons will need to take their seat immediately upon arrival and exit the theatre immediately following the performance, 5) Patrons are encouraged to be vaccinated, 6) Patrons should call the box office regarding their purchase if they, or someone in their house, is sick, 7) No food or drink is allowed in the theatre, 8) Tickets must be purchased in advance and will be sent to patrons via e-mail (no walk up sales and no printed tickets).