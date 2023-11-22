Playhouse on Park Now Booking In-School Performances For Touring Production Of POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot who just moved to the “Squares Only” small town of Rockaway.

Playhouse on Park will present their first ever touring production, POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL (Book by Melvin Tunstall, IIII, Music by Greg Borowsky & Douglas Lyons, Lyrics by Douglas Lyons, and Original Concept by Douglas Lyons).

Playhouse on Park is taking this show on the road and bringing it to schools, libraries, community centers, senior living facilities, and more through Playhouse Theatre Academy's LITERATURE ALIVE ON THE ROAD Program. 

LITERATURE ALIVE is an opportunity to extend the classroom and experience live, professional theatre through Playhouse on Park. POLKADOTS is recommended for grades K-5. Performances can be booked and brought to YOUR school or facility's auditorium Monday through Friday, February 21 - March 17, 2024. Performances can be scheduled for 9:30am and 1:30pm (start times can be somewhat flexible).   

As part of the experience, the following will be provided: a study guide to prepare students for the production; a professional from Playhouse on Park will travel to your school and lead a workshop for students, teaching them about elements of the production; a post-show Q&A with the cast. 

Not a school but want to book a performance? Playhouse on Park has received requests from libraries, theaters, senior centers, and more! Reach out and they will see if they can make a weekend or evening performance work for you.

POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot who just moved to the “Squares Only” small town of Rockaway. As the first Polkadot in an all Square school, Lily faces an almost impossible task of gaining acceptance from her peers. From daily bullying to segregated drinking fountains, Lily's quest seems hopeless until she meets Sky, a shy Square boy whose curiosity for her unique polkadot skin blooms into an unexpected pal-ship. Inspired by the events of The Little Rock 9, Polkadots serves as a colorful history lesson for children, reminding them that our individual differences make us awesome, not outcasts. Book by Melvin Tunstall, IIII. Music by Greg Borowsky & Douglas Lyons. Lyrics by Douglas Lyons. Original Concept by Douglas Lyons.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced. 

To book POLKADOTS at your school, email education@playhousetheatregroup.org or call 860-523-5900 x16. To learn more about Playhouse Theatre Academy's offerings, visit Click Here.


