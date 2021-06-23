Playhouse On Park's Production Of KILL MOVE PARADISE is Live in Bushnell Park This Week

KILL MOVE PARADISE by James Ijames is the next production in Playhouse on Park's 12th Main Stage Season. Dexter J. Singleton will direct this production. There will be live outdoor performances at Bushnell Park from June 23- 25, 2021. KILL MOVE PARADISE will also be available to stream online from July 7 - August 1, 2021. Tickets are now on sale. To purchase tickets and learn more about the show, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

Directly influenced by the 2014 murder of 12 year old Tamir Rice by a member of the Cleveland Police Department, James Ijames' New York Times Critics Pick play KILL MOVE PARADISE was developed in 2016 at the Victory Gardens Theatre in Chicago, Illinois and premiered in 2017 at the National Black Theatre in New York, New York. This raw, eye-opening production tells the story of Isa, Daz, Grif and Tiny, four black men who find themselves stuck in a cosmic waiting room in the afterlife.

Dexter J. Singleton (Director) is from Detroit, MI. He is a director, producer, activist, and educator. He is currently the Founding Executive Artistic Director of Collective Consciousness Theatre (CCT), a multicultural theatre for social justice in New Haven, CT and the Director of New Play Development at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, AR. Since 2007, Collective Consciousness Theatre has reached thousands of youth and adults with plays and workshops across the U.S. and Europe. As a director, Dexter's work has been seen at TheatreSquared, San Diego Rep, Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Connecticut Repertory Theatre, University of Michigan, University of Arkansas, Long Wharf Theatre, and others. Recent credits include Baton, North of Forbes, Sweat, Skeleton Crew, The Royale, Topdog/Underdog, and The Mountaintop. In his role at TheatreSquared, Dexter has developed many new works with writers across the country, including Sarah Gancher's online hit Russian Troll Farm (New York Times Critics Pick, Best Theatre of 2020) and the upcoming world premiere of Designing Women by Linda Bloodworth-Thomason. He is also a member of the Artistic Ensemble at Long Wharf Theatre, Visiting Assistant Professor of Performance at the University of Connecticut, Board Member for TYA/USA. He was recently awarded the 2019 Artistic Excellence Award from the State of Connecticut and Distinguished Director of a Play for Black Book from The Kennedy Center/American College Theatre Festival.

Tickets are now on sale for live, outdoor performances. The schedule is as follows: Wednesday, June 23rd at 2pm & 7pm, Thursday, June 24th at 7pm, and Friday, June 25th at 7pm. Gates will open 2 hours prior to each performance. There will be pre-show entertainment by Mary Taylor and her band 30 minutes after the gates open. Bring your own chairs, blankets, etc. However, you may not bring your own food. Audience members are encouraged to pre-order a meal box from Black-Eyed Sally's. Playhouse on Park is also thrilled to have ShopBlackCT.com, River Bend Bookshop, and Capital Ice Cream on-site in Bushnell Park! There will be a talkback after every performance. Visit www.playhouseonpark.org to order from Black-Eyed Sally's, and to access additional resources and information.

You may purchase tickets online at www.playhouseonpark.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or in person M-F from 10am-2pm at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.