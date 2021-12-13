Playhouse On Park's MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Extended Through December 23

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY, by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, has been extended through December 23rd at Playhouse on Park. The additional performances will take place on December 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, all at 7:30pm. This production is directed by Sasha Brätt.

A sequel to Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice set two years after the novel ends, MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY continues the story, only this time with bookish middle-sister Mary as its unlikely heroine. Mary is growing tired of her role as dutiful middle sister in the face of her siblings' romantic escapades. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary's hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love.

Playhouse on Park is also offering special gift boxes in honor of Jane Austen's birthday; they are on sale throughout the run of the show for $30. Purchase it for a loved one, or for yourself to enjoy this holiday season! Additionally, COSTUME NIGHT will be on Friday, December 17th. Come to MISS BENNET wearing your finest Jane Austen-inspired costume! Winners will be chosen, and prizes will be given.

The River Bend Bookshop (based in Glastonbury, CT) is on-site during the run of MISS BENNET. The shop is filled with classic novels, Jane Austen-themed gifts, and holiday cheer for the entire family. 20% of proceeds will be donated to Playhouse on Park. You may also shop at the Playhouse's Second Act Shop - Curiosities from Playhouse Past! Great for holiday gifts, this boutique is open during box office hours and before/during each performance.

Tickets for MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY range from $40-$50. Student and Senior discounts are available. Student Rush is $10 (cash only), available 15 minutes prior to curtain. Previews are on December 1 and 2, with all tickets at $20. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday.

Alternatively, you can save 10% on your MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY ticket(s) by becoming a subscriber! Four-show subscriptions are currently on sale for 10% off! Playhouse on Park patrons often choose to subscribe because of the many benefits subscribers receive. Playhouse on Park also offers discounts for group sales; inquire today!

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is West Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

COVID-19 Policy: All patrons must be fully vaccinated. Vaccination card, government issued ID, and masks are required for all patrons. For Playhouse on Park's full COVID-19 Policy, please visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.