Playhouse On Park's 13th Main Stage Season Continues With MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Miss Bennet: Christmas At Pemberley will run at Playhouse on Park from December 1 - 19, 2021. Sasha Brätt will direct this production.

A sequel to Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice set two years after the novel ends, MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY continues the story, only this time with bookish middle-sister Mary as its unlikely heroine. Mary is growing tired of her role as dutiful middle sister in the face of her siblings' romantic escapades. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary's hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is West Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY,. and range from $40-$50. Student and Senior discounts are available. Student Rush is $10 (cash only), available 15 minutes prior to curtain. Previews are on December 1 and 2, with all tickets at $20. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday.

Playhouse on Park will also offer a special gift box in honor of Jane Austen's birthday; it will be on sale throughout the run of the show for $30. Purchase it for a loved one, or for yourself to enjoy this holiday season! Additionally, COSTUME NIGHT will be on Friday, December 17th. Come to MISS BENNET wearing your finest Jane Austen-inspired costume! Winners will be chosen, and prizes will be given.

The River Bend Bookshop (based in Glastonbury, CT) will be on-site during the run of MISS BENNET. The shop will be filled with classic novels, Jane Austen-themed gifts, and holiday cheer for the entire family. 20% of proceeds will be donated to Playhouse on Park.

Four-show subscriptions are currently on sale, with the option to add stop/time dance theater (Playhouse on Park's resident dance company) for 20% off! Playhouse on Park patrons often choose to subscribe because it secures the same performance day and seats for each production.

COVID-19 Policy: All patrons must be fully vaccinated. Vaccination card, government issued ID, and masks are required for all patrons.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.