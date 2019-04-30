Playhouse On Park Presents THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS This Summer

Playhouse on Park has the honor of being able to share a piece of history with the Greater Hartford community (and hopefully beyond!) as we present our summer musical THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, running June 26-August 4. Our Main Stage seasons always end with shows that are a tour de force, and this is no exception.

Nominated for a staggering twelve Tony Awards, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS will have you tapping your toes and hollering for justice as the tables are turned on one of the most infamous events in American history: nine African-American men accused of a crime they did not commit. This thrilling collaboration by musical theatre greats, John Kander and Fred Ebb (CHICAGO, CABARET) has been hailed as one of the most visionary pieces ever to grace the Broadway stage. With its brilliant stew of performance styles and piercing new songs, it is truly a triumph of the American musical theatre.

Playhouse co-artistic directors and co-founders Sean Harris and Darlene Zoller (In The Heights, HAIR, A Chorus Line) return to direct and choreograph this show, respectively. For an in-depth interview with Director Sean Harris, please visit the Playhouse blog, https://playhouseonparkct.wordpress.com.

From casting, to research, to consulting work, we've been preparing for months so that we may responsibly tell this engrossing true story. In an effort to continue to conversations that will be sparked by THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, talkbacks with the cast are scheduled for after every performance during this run.

On July 11, there will be a Young Professionals Night Out special event during the run of The Revolutionists! If you're a young professional (ages 21-35), join Playhouse on Park's Young Professionals Advisory Board for a pre-show reception complete with light snacks, wine and beer before the show. The young professionals rate for this show is $25, all seats reserved.

Open Mic Nights during this run are set for Saturday, July 13 and Saturday, August 3. After the performance, the open mic begins - free and open to the public! Bring your own music (or choose from ours!) and BYOB. Accompanist provided. A specially priced Tuesday matinee is also scheduled for this show on June 2 at 2pm, with all tickets priced at $22.50, all seats reserved.

Tickets are now on sale, and range from $40-$50. Student, Senior and Let's Go Arts discounts are available. Opening night, complete with a complimentary pre-show wine and cheese reception, is Friday, June 28 at 8pm. Previews are on June 26&27, with all tickets at $17.50.

For more information or tickets call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





