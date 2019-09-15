Playhouse On Park Offers A Variety Of Discounted Ticket Options For Main Stage Productions

See theatre on a budget by taking advantage of deeply discounted ticket opportunities. Playhouse on Park offers preview tickets, Preview Subscriptions, Student Rush, and Lunch Time Special. There are three preview performances for every main stage show; preview tickets are $17.50 each, and all seats must be reserved. You can also get a Preview Subscription, which allows you to see all six shows for only $84. Additionally, Student Rush Tickets are available 15 minutes prior to curtain. They are $10 per student, cash only, with a valid student ID. Limit one per person. Lunch Time Special tickets are available between 12pm - 1pm for the performance occurring that same day/evening. They are $10 each, cash only. Tickets must be purchased in person at the Playhouse on Park box office. Interested in ushering? Volunteer ushers can see shows for free!

Playhouse on Park's eleventh season includes NUNSENSE, A SHAYNA MAIDEL, TENDERLY: THE Rosemary Clooney MUSICAL, PRIDE & PREJUDICE, UGLY LIES THE BONE, and IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU. Regular ticket prices range from $30 - $40 for plays and $40 - $50 for musicals.

Tickets for Playhouse on Park's main stage series are now on sale. New this season: Tuesday and Saturday 2pm matinee performances. Group ticket sale discounts are also available.

For more information or tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





