Photos: Music Theatre of Connecticut Presents WHO'S HOLIDAY!

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional, award-winning theatre company continues its 35th Anniversary Season with the one-woman comedy, Who's Holiday!, written by Matthew Lombardo. The play re-introduces audiences to Cindy Lou Who many years after How The Grinch Stole Christmas as she drinks, jokes, and stumbles her way through the rocky retelling of her life since then.

The show will run two weekends in person at MTC from December 10th - 19th with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm. (Previews are December 10th at 8pm and December 11th at 2pm with the Opening Night on December 11th at 8pm.) Who's Holiday! is intended for an adult audience.

Who's Holiday! tells the story of a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who-of Dr. Seuss fame-now residing in a beaten-down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends, she recalls her own perspective of that fateful night when she first met the Grinch, and the strange turn of events her life has taken for the past 40 years.

As Cindy Lou Who is Erin Maguire, who is not all that unfamiliar with the role having performed in Who's Holiday!'s Off Broadway run. Erin is also an NYC based stand-up comic/actor/writer/podcast host. She's appeared on Gotham Live, ESPN, Game Show Network, and wrote for the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin. She regularly appears at clubs all over NYC and headlined Caroline's on Broadway. Erin was featured in the prestigious Lucille Ball Comedy Fest for the opening of the National Comedy Center. Other theatre credits include God in Act of God, Agnes in Charles Busch's The Divine Sister, Seussical, 101 Dalmatians, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and more. Erin is the co-host/co-creator of the podcast, Dear Pod, which landed in Apple top 100 comedy podcasts in its first month.

MTC has implemented strict health & safety protocols to assure the safety of the audience, staff, and actors. All guests will need to be fully vaccinated in order to enter MTC and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre. Masks will also be required by all staff and audience members as well. For up-to-date information on MTC's health & safety protocols you can go here: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols.

Who's Holiday! is directed by Kevin Connors. Jim Schilling stage manages alongside the creative team which includes scenic design by Lindsay Fuori, lighting design by RJ Romeo, costume design by Diane Vanderkroef, prop design by Sean Sanford, and sound design by Will Atkin.

Ticket prices range from $40-$65 plus fees and can be purchased online (www.musictheatreofct.com/whos-holiday) or over the phone (203-454-3883). MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.

MTC MainStage gives a huge thank you to its sponsors, Black Rock Social House, Burry Fredrik Foundation, Shoff Darby Insurance Agency, and the State of Connecticut DECD/COA.