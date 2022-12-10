Photos: First Look at IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY at the Sherman Playhouse

Celebrate the season and enjoy the nostalgia of the golden age of live radio as the Sherman Players perform IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY by Joe Landry, directed by Steve Stott. The producers are Matt Austin and Michael Schaner. Performances continue through December 18th at the Sherman Playhouse.

Check out the photos below!

Don't touch your dial! America's favorite holiday classic is live on stage at the studios of WSPH, with every memorable character, wacky sound effect and the heartwarming conclusion of the film recreated live before your ears-and eyes! With humor, humanity and Clarence's guidance, George Bailey's tale of love, loss and redemption mixes an exuberant cast and a wealth of seasonal flair into a radio days hit come to life! A heaven-sent gift for the entire family.

The cast features Dean Alexander, Matt Austin, Jessica Chesbro, Maya Daley, Heather Haneman, Joe Harding, Patrick Kelly, Michael Schaner, Steve Stott and Alexa Wild. Live Foley effects will be performed by Daisy Stott.

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY runs December 9, 10, 16, and 17 at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. There will be two 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees on December 11 and 18. Tickets are $24 for adults and $12 for students. Students may see any performance for $12 if they carry a valid student ID.

Reservations can be made online at shermanplayers.org or by calling the box office at (860) 354-3622.



The Sherman Playhouse is a non-Equity theater company located at 5 Route 39 North (next to the firehouse) in Sherman, CT.

Photo Credit: Trish Halden