Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Madison Lyric Stage's HANSEL AND GRETEL

Madison Lyric Stage, an award-winning, professional theater company serving the Connecticut Shoreline, will present the classic fairytale opera Hansel and Gretel October 4-13 at the historic Deacon John Grave House in Madison, CT. This will be an immersive production for a limited audience per performance.

Based on the popular Brothers Grimm fairytale and composed by Engelbert Humperdinck, Hansel and Gretel tells the story of two hungry children in search of adventure and sugary treats. When the brother and sister get lost in the woods, they stumble upon the enchanted Witch's House - and what they find inside is both extraordinary and terrifying. Only their bravery can help them escape the clutches of the evil Witch.

Hansel and Gretel features Allison Lindsay as Hansel, Sarah Himmelstein as Gretel, Carly Henderson as Mother, Jacob Boergesson as Father, Jessica Rost as the Dew Fairy and Felicia Baker as the Sandman, with Lindsay Botticello as the Witch. A Woman's Chorus will also be featured. Additionally, dancer Sarah Kennedy will appear as the Angel.

Marc Deaton directs, and the performance will be accompanied by piano.





