Photo Flash: First Look at OF MICE AND MEN In Madison

Madison Lyric Stage, an award-winning, professional theater company serving the Connecticut Shoreline, will present the Connecticut premier of the American musical drama Of Mice and Men May 31 - June 9 at the historic Deacon John Grave House and Farm in Madison, CT. This will be an immersive production for a maximum of 40 audience members per performance.

Based on the classic John Steinbeck novella, Of Mice and Men is a chamber opera, in English, composed in 1970 by Carlisle Floyd. It tells the story of two migrant field workers - George, intelligent but uneducated, and Lennie, a bulky, strong man who is mentally challenged - who arrive in California during the Great Depression to work on a small ranch.

Both men share a dream of buying their own piece of land, farming it, and much to Lennie's delight, keeping rabbits. Lennie's part of the dream is merely to tend and pet the rabbits, as he loves touching soft animals, but, unaware of his own strength, he often kills them. After being hired at a farm, the pair are confronted by Curley, the boss's small, aggressive son, and his flirtatious wife, to whom Lennie is instantly attracted.

Performed at an Authentic 1685 House and Farm

Of Mice and Men will be performed at the over 300-year-old Deacon John Grave House and former farm. Audience members will begin their journey outside the House as they meet George and Lennie for the first time. They will then move into one room in the House for Act I and into a second room for Act II. Comfortable padded chairs will encircle the fully- air-conditioned rooms, and the action will take place inches from the audience.

'On the Farm' Pre-Show

Audience members are also invited to join us 'on the farm' prior to each performance to enjoy chili and cornbread, enjoy some barber shop quartet singing, and to meet the ranch-hands who work the Grave House land.

"An opera that takes place on a ranch, presented on the site of a former local farm,

where we will also offer audiences the sights and sounds of life on the land...this is exactly what our theater company is all about," said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage. "This is the first time this musical drama will be presented in Connecticut, and we are proud to bring this beautifully lyrical piece about the human spirit to local audiences in a way that will be accessible and immediate."

Of Mice and Men will star Daniel Hague as George, Marc Deaton as Lennie and Joanie Brittingham as Curley's Wife. Jacob Boergesson, George McTyre, Fredrick Goff and Tim Reilly are also featured. Deaton directs the production. The performance will be accompanied by piano.

The Deacon John Grave House is located at 581 Boston Post Road on Academy Street in Madison. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinee performances at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at madisonlyricstage.org or by calling 203-215-6329.

Madison Lyric Stage is a winner of a Broadwayworld Connecticut theater award for its 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The 2019 season is supported in part by generous gifts from Guilford Savings Bank and the Maureen E. and Peter F. Dalton Fund of The Madison Foundation.

Madison Lyric Stage is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity and arts collective for the Shoreline of Connecticut. Its mission is to present affordable, professional-quality entertainment from the worlds of opera, musical theater and drama. Past productions include: A Little Night Music, Agnes of God, Blithe Spirit, Company, Evita, Godspell, Jesus Christ Superstar, Macbeth, Peter Grimes, Salome, The Glass Menagerie, The Turn of the Screw, and many others.





For more information about Madison Lyric Stage, visit madisonlyricstage.org.





