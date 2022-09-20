Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances of 42 STREET Added at Goodspeed Musicals

This fresh, new production, a love letter to Broadway is the ultimate show biz fairy tale of the chorus kid who becomes an overnight star. 

Sep. 20, 2022  
Additional performances have been added to the blockbuster tap dancing extravaganza 42nd Street at Goodspeed Musicals. The toe-tapping crowd-pleaser will run from Sept. 16 - Nov. 6 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., with extra performances recently added on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and 25 at 2:00 p.m.

This fresh, new production, a love letter to Broadway is the ultimate show biz fairy tale of the chorus kid who becomes an overnight star. A 1930s backstage musical packed with plenty of pizzazz, it will set your heart pounding with its rhythmically tapping feet and a hit parade of songs, including "Lullaby of Broadway," "We're In The Money," "Shuffle Off To Buffalo," and of course, "42nd Street." It's tap dance heaven!

42nd Street will run September 16th - November 6th, 2022. Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.). Additional performances have been added on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Oct. 25 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit us at goodspeed.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.


