Palace Theater's 2ND ACT Series Resumes in March

If someone had told Woodbury resident Joe Cappello years ago, that after a fifty year career in business he'd be at the helm of a non-profit organization devoted to educating women about the early screening and detection of breast cancer, he'd have said you're crazy. But after the passing of his late wife Dr. Nancy Cappello, the founder of the organization ARE YOU DENSE? INC. in 2018, from complications associated with her late stage breast cancer diagnosis 14 years earlier, he is doing just that and carrying on her legacy and saving lives. On March 16 at 3pm, the Palace Theater resumes it's critically acclaimed storytelling series 2ND ACT where you can hear Cappello tell his remarkable story of a man in his seventh decade, tasked with continuing the important work of ARE YOU DENSE?, delivered with warmth and at times even humor.

Limited tickets are available for $20 each and may be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury. hours are Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm and Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to noon. Box Office doors remain locked. Please ring the doorbell for entry. Masks are required. To insure safety of all during the presentation all COVID -19 safety guidelines will be adhered to. Sponsors of the 2ND ACT series are the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute @ UCONN Waterbury, PEAK Physical Therapy and the Village at East Farms.

2ND ACT is a storytelling series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, experiential and comical, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!