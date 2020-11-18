Palace Theater Waterbury Plans Holiday Activities For The Community

The Palace Theater has planned some festive themed activities for the community to help make spirits brighter during the holiday season this year. "Now more than ever we need some holiday cheer, particularly the children, whose routines and traditions they normally look forward to, have been so adversely affected by the Pandemic", stated Sheree Marcucci the Palace Theater's Marketing/PR Officer.

To that end several activities are planned:

Working in partnership with New Opportunities the theater's Volunteer Corps will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for the agency's client families.

Drop-off dates and times for the Toy Drive, when a Palace staff member will be on hand to meet you curbside are 10:00am - 2:00pm on both December 8 and December 12.

The public can also drop-off toys during these other times when the Box Office is open:

Tuesday and Wednesday 9:00am - 3:00mp and Thursday 9:00am - 3:00pm. The final opportunity to drop toys off is Saturday, December 12 at 2:00pm.

Children may send a letter to Santa via the North Pole's Palace Post Office Branch. Letters will be accepted by e-mail to Meg Luddy the Palace Post Master: luddy@palacetheaterct.org, with "LETTER to SANTA" in the subject line. Meg will reply the letter has been received and that she will pass on to SANTA letting the child know they will get a reply from the Big Elf himself. Letters will also be accepted by traditional mail to: SANTA c/o Palace Theater, 100 East Main ST, Waterbury, CT 06702 or letters may also be dropped off at the official SANTA Mailbox located inside the Palace during the listed Box Office hours. All letters must be received by December 15 to insure the child gest a reply back from SANTA before his trip from the North Pole on Christmas Eve.

Take your family's holiday photo at the Palace against the beautiful backdrop of the Palace Theater's Grand Lobby. Up until December 20, during the listed Box Office hours, families can take a traditional holiday photo in the theater's ornate lobby in front of a majestic tree and sleigh, using their own cell phones. To abide by COVID -19 social distancing and safety protocols limited time slots are available and can be reserved by calling Deirdre Patterson 203.346.2011, during the above listed Box Office hours. No walk-ins allowed. While this activity is free, donations to either the Palace Theater's Annual Fund or the Toy Drive are appreciated.

