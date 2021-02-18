Palace Theater Waterbury Announces Spring History Class Dates

Join Palace Theater historian Louis Belloisy for a fascinating multi-session class exploring the theater's beginnings and learn about its history, architecture, lore and roster of entertainers that have graced its stage that reads like a "Who's Who" from the world of entertainment. The class includes a detailed tour of the theater including backstage, dressing rooms, and the flyway over the stage.

There will be two, four-week sessions of the class. Registrants will choose from either Class 1 dates or Class 2 dates. Class size is limited to 18 people per Class to comply with current COVID -19 safety guidelines. All attendees must be masked and social distancing protocols will be observed. The class will meet weekly at the theater 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, CT. Cost is $35 per person for the four week class. Pre-registration is required and may be done on-line at www.palacetheaterct.org, in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury or by calling the Box office at 203.346.2000. The current Box Office hours are Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm and Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Class 1 session dates and time: Tuesdays April 6, 13, 20 & May 4, 10:15am-11:45am

Class 2 session dates and time: Wednesdays April 7, 14, 21 and May 5, 10:15am-11:45am

Instead of going the way of the wrecking ball as so many historic theaters have, the Palace Theater originally named Poli's Palace after the great impresario Sylvester Z. Poli, was rescued from that fate and re-opened to great fanfare in 2004. The Tuesday morning class includes slideshow of restoration photos and other visuals, handouts and guest presenters.

For more information about the theater visit www.palacetheaterct.org.