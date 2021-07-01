Palace Theater Looking For 2ND ACT Story Tellers

Have you done something interesting or unique after the first half of your life? Do you have a compelling or interesting 2ND ACT story to share?

If you do and can tell it in an engaging way in front of a live audience, then the Palace Theater in Waterbury would like to hear from you. The Palace Theater is currently looking for presenters for its innovative speaker's series 2ND ACT that features stories by people of a certain age (50+) telling their story about their second acts.

If this is you or someone you know, access information and an application by going to: https://www.palacetheaterct.org/shows/2nd-act. Fill out an application and e-mail to marcucci@palacetheaterct.org.

Deadline for receiving applications is July 16. The presentation format is forty-five to sixty minutes in length and may include multi-media, visuals or performance, followed by Q & A with the audience. A stipend is offered to each of the presenters selected. The series has been sponsored by Danbury Savings Bank, Peak Physical Therapy, The Village at East Farms and OLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UCONN Waterbury.

The series was launched four years ago by Sheree Marcucci, the theater's marketing and public relations officer, as a new type of programming for the venue that traditionally presents touring Broadway, concerts and headline acts. Second ACT is a storytelling platform that has turned into a critical success. "I thought of this idea initially as a way to add to the Palace portfolio of programming offered, that is outside the norm. Since its start, so many doors have opened as a result to critical and patron acclaim", stated Marcucci. That includes a new Playreading Series set to debut this fall, which was a direct result of networking with one of the series' presenters , a Broadway Producer and associates.

Put simply, the monthly speaker series presents people who during their own "second acts" have discovered inspiring, interesting, challenging or fun new life experiences - We call it, ordinary people doing some extraordinary things at a time in life that is just waiting to be embraced" concluded Marcucci.

During the first four seasons of 2ND ACT, an eclectic and entertaining mix of people have told their stories in the venue's intimate Poli Club that holds approximately 60 people. Some spoke of a long-held passion they could now put more focus on, once their traditional family obligations were fulfilled. Several discovered a part of themselves or a talent they hadn't known existed before, while others spoke of adversity or losing everything and eventually finding themselves on an entirely different yet fulfilling life path. All different, yet all echoing a common element - life is meant to be lived to the fullest, and as one of the speakers noted, there can be many acts!

"People who have an engaging 'second act' story about how they pursued a passion, dream or championed a cause after a certain age and can share it in an entertaining style with an audience, is who we are looking for. It's one thing to have a story, it's another to be a storyteller." noted Marcucci.