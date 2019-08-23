Palace Theater Hosts Friendly Pizza Competition To Promote A BRONX TALE

The Palace Theater is hosting "THAT'S AMORE! THE GREAT PIZZA PIE CHALLENGE" on Tuesday, October 15 from 5:30 - 7:30pm. The friendly competition among local pizza purveyors is a promotion in advance of the theater's engagement of A BRONX TALE, coming to the Palace October 22 - 24.

Greater Waterbury is home to some of the best 'Za around! Now, local pizza chefs can throw their dough down against their peers to see whose pie is Numero Uno! Participating pizza restaurants will provide samples for tasting by the event patrons and distinguished judges. Judging categories will be: Best Overall Pie, Patron's Pick, Best Thin Crust, Best Thick Crust and Most Original. To register your restaurant as a participant, contact Sheree Marcucci at 203.346.2008 or marcucci@palacetheaterct.org.

The winner in each division will receive a certificate, bragging rights, and a Pizza Paddle signed by CT native Nick Fradiani, the 2015 American Idol winner now cast as Lorenzo in the upcoming tour of A BRONX TALE.

Tickets for "That's Amore! The Great Pizza Pie Challenge" go on sale August 30 and are $25 per person. Tickets may be purchased at the Palace Theater's Box Office, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury or by calling 203.346.2000. In addition to sampling a variety of pizza styles, attendees will enjoy an evening that includes a wine tasting, cash bar and desserts.

A BRONX TALE, Broadway's hit crowd-pleaser, takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960's, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Chazz Palminteri teamed up with Robert De Niro, Jerry Zaks and Sergio Trujillo to create this streetwise musical, based on Palminteri's true life story. For tickets, go to palacetheaterct.org or call 203.346.2000.





