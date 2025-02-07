PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON: THE SUPER LIVE Comes To The Bushnell In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live, the worldwide smash hit 2.5D musical sensation based on the wildly popular manga (comic book), will launch a North American tour this March with technical rehearsals and previews held in Pittsburgh, PA and an official opening on March 15 in Austin, TX in partnership with SXSW (South by SouthWest). The hit show based on the popular manga heroine, Sailor Moon, will arrive at The Bushnell in Hartford for one performance on Saturday, April 19 at 7:30PM.

Featuring a book, lyrics and direction by Kaori Miura (Musical: The Prince of Tennis, Tokyo Revengers The Musical), choreography by Satomi Toma, and music by Go Sakabe and KYOHEI, the visually stunning show follows the stories of Usagi Tsukino, a teenage girl who transforms into the heroic Sailor Moon. Together, with her fellow Sailor Guardians, she battles many dark forces to protect the Earth from evil

With a mix of action, heartfelt moments, and iconic music, this production sees the manga characters brought to life on stage, in an epic story-telling live show experience guaranteed to wow audiences night after night, creating an unforgettable experience for fans and newcomers alike. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles.

Tickets for the North American tour will go on sale at 10 AM ET on Friday, January 31, 2025, and will be available online at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 166 Capitol Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). A VIP package designed to create enchanting fan experiences will also be offered.

The show’s North American engagement of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live, is strictly limited, with previous engagements in New York City and Washington, D.C. selling out in record time.

“At its very basic, ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ is about 5 girlfriends banding together to fight for what they believe in... that’s timely,” said writer and director Kaori Miura. “Sailor Moon and her fellow guardians are equipped with powers that help them defeat evil and the characters are imbued with the self-determination to have agency and make their own confident decisions. In short, they are the ultimate example of ‘girl power.’”

One of the most popular Mangas of all time, “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” is a global cultural phenomenon. Created by Naoko Takeuchi, Sailor Moon began as a manga in 1991 in Japan in a girls’ comic magazine published by Kodansha and has since sold over 46 million copies worldwide and has been translated into over 17 languages. It has been adapted as an anime and a live-action TV series that has aired in over 40 countries.

