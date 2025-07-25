PLAZA SUITE Comes to Little Theatre Of Manchester

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Theatre of Manchester will whisk audiences to New York's posh Plaza Hotel for an evening of laughter, romance and marital mayhem with Neil Simon's classic comedy Plaza Suite. The production will run August 1-17 at the historic Cheney Hall located at 177 Hartford Road in Manchester, CT.

From legendary playwright Neil Simon comes one of his most popular and celebrated plays. Plaza Suite details the misadventures of three very different couples as they face crucial moments in their respective lives, all in the same hotel room in the world famous Plaza Hotel. Karen and Sam are a long-married pair whose relationship may be headed for an early checkout. Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts who seem destined for an extended stay. And Norma and Roy are the mother and father of the bride, ready to celebrate their daughter's nuptials — if only they can get her out of the bathroom!

This beloved comedy showcases Simon at his best: witty, clever, and relentlessly funny. For a madcap evening of laughter, love, and live theatre – you can't beat Plaza Suite!

The cast of Plaza Suite features the talents of Dan Anderson, Carl Canella II, Kaite Corda, Cindy Harris, Lori Lee, Matthew Leonard, Debbie Polikaitis, Jamie Reopell, and Rob Rosenthal. The production is under the direction of Nick Rapuano, who also provides sound effect and projection design, and stage managed by Drusilla Carter. The design team consists of David Macharelli (Sets), Austin Lindberg (Props), Hilary Lang (Lights), Chris Corrales (Sound), and Giganta Smalls (Costumes).

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm, August 1-17. Tickets for Plaza Suite are $16 to $34 with discounts available for seniors, students, military and groups. Reservations can be made by visiting CheneyHall.org or by calling (860) 647-9824.