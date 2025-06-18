PLAYSTATION THE CONCERT Comes to The Bushnell

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Bushnell announced that PLAYSTATION THE CONCERT is heading to Hartford. Featuring thrilling music and cutting-edge visuals this one-of-a-kind concert will play The Bushnell on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 7:00 PM.

After launching ticket sales in 27 European cities, PlayStation The Concert is ready to captivate audiences worldwide. Picture the soaring melodies of God of War, the haunting notes of The Last of Us, the sweeping score of Ghost of Tsushima, and the breathtaking themes of Horizon—all brought to life by a troupe of 15 world-class virtuous soloists.

With legendary scores by composers like Gustavo Santaolalla, Joris de Man, Ilan Eshkeri, and Bear McCreary, the show combines thrilling music, cutting-edge visuals, and legendary games for an immersive and unforgettable experience. PlayStation The Concert reimagines gaming's most iconic moments, seamlessly integrating technology and artistry with live music and immersive visuals to create a fresh way to experience these beloved worlds.

Comments