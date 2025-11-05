PLAYHOUSE HOLIDAY JAMBOREE to Open at Ivoryton Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Halloween has barely left the building but the holidays are right around the corner! Ivoryton Playhouse will be celebrating with a down-home, locally-grown production – Playhouse Holiday Jamboree.

This holiday extravaganza is filled with festive tunes and heartwarming tales delivered by multi-talented actor musicians. From foot stomping fiddle breaks to gorgeous vocal harmonies, these incredible performers bring fresh life to beloved old favorites like O Holy Night, Winter Wonderland, Let it Snow as well as a few beautiful contemporary pieces. And between the songs, you'll hear folk tales, traditions, recipes, family stories, and more – some funny, some tender, all steeped in the magic of the season.

“We wanted to create something heartwarming and joyful; something that feels timeless like the great hits of the Christmas catalog”, says Executive Producer and co-creator, Ben Hope. “Jamboree is really our wish list come to life: a dream cast of performers, our favorite holiday music, a few folk tales, and just the right mix of humor and heart.” Katie Barton, co-creator, agrees. “Now all it needs is a jolly audience to make it shimmer!”

The Playhouse will welcome back some audience favorites, Sam Sherwood* and Margaret Dudasik* (Million Dollar Quartet Christmas and Escape to Margaritaville among others) and Morgan Morse* (Ring of Fire ,Lost Highway and many more!), and welcome to Ivoryton Elizabeth Nestlerode*, Macy Robinson*, and Larry Tobias*.

This production was created by Ivoryton Playhouse Executive Producer, Ben Hope and Katie Barton, our Development Associate. This talented husband and wife team are also co-directing. Musical directed by Hope, the set design is by Glenn Bassett; costumes by Elizabeth Saylor; lighting and projections by Jessica Drayton; sound design by Jonathan White and props by Kat Schorn. Jim Clark is Production Stage Manager.

Now closing its remarkable 95th season, Ivoryton Playhouse continues its legacy of bringing the best professional performers and productions to the heart of the Connecticut shoreline. Playhouse Holiday Jamboree celebrates that legacy with an abundance of joy and gratitude for our community and our beautiful village which will be decorated for the holidays with thousands of colored lights. It will be spectacular!

Whether you come with family or friends or flying solo, we invite you to settle in, sing along and let your heart be light! The holidays are better when shared and we'd be thrilled to share them with you.